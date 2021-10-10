The bullet is afraid of the brave. And there are no more understandable reasons yet.

It seems that none of the former coaches of the national team faced such a situation.

As it was sung in the years of our grandfathers’ youth, the bullet is afraid of the bold, the bayonet does not take the bold. Today it seems that football shells pass when meeting with Valery Karpin, also out of respect for his courage. Before he decisively rushed into this pool of the national team, although he could well continue to bask in the Rostov comfort of family comfort. It is for this everlasting readiness to respond to the challenge, perhaps, for now, fate is keeping it safe.

Russia – Slovakia. 1: 0. Milan Skrinyar (own goal)

It is absurd to argue that fortune was with us on Friday. It is not excluded, of course, that the Slovak class appeared in the image of fortune, extremely humane to the rival – in contrast, for example, from the Belgian or Danish class, with which we also had the good fortune to know today. But what do we, in general, care about the secrets of the kitchen of luck? Only the final dish is really important, and it certainly met our tastes completely and completely.

At the same time, the game of the national team did not give us such an answer. The content of football cannot suit anyone – neither Karpin, nor the players, nor the audience.

Why this is so is generally understandable. Because the team is changing before our eyes. Even if we compare it with the starting point of the previous gathering, September, the scale of the changes is impressive. Guilherme, Karavaev, Fernandez, Golovin, Ionov, Miranchuk – six of those eleven with whom Karpin started the most important starting match for himself against Croatia, now they could not get out against Slovakia. Can such a rotation pass without a trace?

Alexey Sutormin, Sergey Terekhov, Dmitry Chistyakov played their first matches for the national team on Friday. Right off the bat, you can’t even tell when this happened and whether it happened at all, so that in the official – this is worth emphasizing – three players made their debut in the national team at once.

Or here’s another angle. Krasnodar – Zenit – CSKA – Spartak – Sochi. And plus Lokomotiv. Do you know what it is? This is Russia’s line of defense in yesterday’s match. Safonov – Sutormin – Diveev – Dzhikia – Terekhov, as well as Barinov, who was adjacent to them in the situation. In today’s team, there are no club blocks at all. Those teammates who find themselves on the field together, as a rule, represent completely different roles (Dzhikia – Bakaev, or Barinov – Smolov, or Diveev – Zabolotny), so there is no need to rely on established game connections. And even the St. Petersburg pair Kuzyaev – Erokhin cannot change the overall picture, since in the club midfielders often come out not together, but instead of each other. Perhaps, none of the coaches of the national team in the foreseeable past faced such a situation. Is that Stanislav Cherchesov had something similar, but still his first experiments fell on control matches, and not on the qualification of the world championship.

In Cherchesov’s national team, the necessary ties between the players of different clubs were strengthened as they accumulated joint training and playing practice, especially during the period of monthly training sessions on the eve of major tournaments. In Karpin’s national team, this practice is still minimal. If you count the training days, then – excluding the pre-game and post-game, when there is no full load – there will be only three of those in two training camps. Three days! One at the last training camp and two at the current one. Is it possible to establish some kind of reliable connections in such a time? Especially when the participants in the process are changing all the time.

Today, the main means of understanding by footballers of the picture of the game that the coach wants to see is theory. However, it is impossible to learn how to play from the TV. Yes, Karpin praises his guys – they say, they grasp everything on the fly – but knowledge is consolidated only by practice, there is no other means. Let’s think about the degree of understanding between our players and between our rivals. The three midfielders, who played the entire Slovakian game on Friday, have the following experience in their national team: Ondrej Duda – 52 matches, Juraj Kutska – 87, Marek Hamsik – 133. performers with years of experience in the top 5 leagues. And on the contrary, our guys, who so far mainly establish their contacts at the monitor. Why, for what reason, should our game be slimmer and more expressive?

Well, it looks like our tanks are low on gas today. Football players would be happy to play high pressure, as Karpin wants, but they simply do not have the strength for this. It was evident that they simply endured one and a half times against Slovakia. Have endured – well done, glory to the character! But autumn is such a time in our football when the further, the less fuel.

And today the first task is to replenish the tanks at least a couple of days before Slovenia. Because on Monday, there is a suspicion that it will be more difficult for us than it was on Friday. And only character with luck may no longer be enough. Moreover, luck, as you know, is generally a fickle lady – at one moment she can cool down even to the most daring.