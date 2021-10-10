The first round of the Superfinals has been completed in Ufa

Two scoring games were played in both tournaments



On Saturday, October 9, the first rounds of the Superfinals of the Russian championships among men and women were played in Ufa. Two scoring games were played in both tournaments.



Vladimir Fedoseev outwitted Alexander Motylev with Black in a double-edged position that arose from the Nimzowitsch Variation of the French Defense (3.e5). In the middlegame, the St. Petersburg grandmaster proposed the bishop sacrifice, which should not have been accepted. However, Motylev took the poisoned piece and after a few moves was left without an exchange and two pawns. Black gradually neutralized the opponent’s counterplay and won confidently.



Another St. Petersburg player, Kirill Alekseenko, outplayed Alexander Predke with White in the Spanish game with an early d2-d3. In the middlegame, White gained an advantage of two bishops and created threats on the kingside. Alekseenko won a pawn, then made a breakout on the opposite side of the board and achieved an overwhelming advantage. On the 54th move, the Ancestor resigned.



Alexandra Goryachkina, playing black against Pavel Ponkratov, had a good chance of success. According to the chess player, her opponent played the opening dubiously and subsequently got a weak pawn on d5. Gradually Black won this pawn, after which White was required to play very accurately in the ending with knights and opposite-colored bishops. In the end, Ponkratov still managed to save half a point: a draw followed after Black’s 70th move.



The games of Esipenko – Rakhmanov, Andreikin – Matlakov and Vitiugov – Chigaev ended in a draw.



Position after the 1st round:



1-2. Vladimir Fedoseev, Kirill Alekseenko – 1, 3-10 each. Maxim Matlakov, Alexander Rakhmanov, Maxim Chigaev, Alexandra Goryachkina, Dmitry Andreikin, Nikita Vitiugov, Andrey Esipenko, Pavel Ponkratov – 0.5, 11-12 each. Alexander Predke, Alexander Motylev – 0 each.



2nd round couples:



Matlakov – Rakhmanov

Chigaev – Esipenko

Ancestor – Vitiugov

Fedoseev – Alekseenko

Goryachkina – Motylev

Andreikin – Ponkratov.



In the women’s tournament Marina Guseva and Anastasia Bodnaruk discussed the King’s Indian Defense with 4.g3. White skillfully increased the pressure on the queenside. In a difficult position, Black missed a beautiful tactical blow, after which he was left without an exchange. During the implementation stage, the Moscow region chess player was accurate and recorded a victory on the 52nd move.



Alina Kashlinskaya, who played White against Alisa Galliamova, achieved an advantage in the opening and managed to advance her central d-pawn to the sixth file. Black failed to maintain the position: thanks to precise maneuvers, Kashlinskaya won a pawn, and after the exchange of rooks, the second. In a hopeless queen ending, Gallyamova laid down her arms.



The game of Olga Girya and Valentina Gunina turned out to be very tense and rather uneven. White gained an overwhelming advantage in the opening, but then began to play inaccurately and gave his opponent counter chances. In a bitter struggle, the forces turned out to be equal. The longest game of the round ended in a draw on move 93.



The matches between Bivol – Pogonina, Shuvalova – Gadfly and Voight – Garifullina ended in a draw.



Position after the 1st round:



1-2. Alina Kashlinskaya, Marina Guseva – 1, 3-10 each. Natalia Pogonina, Valentina Gunina, Daria Voit, Evgenia Ovod, Polina Shuvalova, Olga Girya, Leia Garifullina, Alina Bivol – 0.5 each, 11-12. Alisa Gallyamova, Anastasia Bodnaruk – 0 each.



2nd round couples:



Gadfly – Pogonina

Voight – Bivol

Gallyamova – Garifullina

Bodnaruk – Kashlinskaya

Gunina – Guseva

Shuvalova – Weight.





The competitions are held within the framework of the “Chess in Museums” program implemented by the Russian Chess Federation and the Elena and Gennady Timchenko Charitable Foundation.



Chess lovers wishing to attend the Superfinals of the Russian Championships are invited to the commentary hall of Grandmaster Sergei Shipov at the Nesterov Plaza Hotel. The launch of the spectators starts at 15:15. The tournament has a mask mode and a thermometry procedure.



The hotel lobby houses an exhibition from the Chess Museum of the Russian Chess Federation. The curator of the museum, candidate of historical sciences Dmitry Oleinikov conducts excursions for everyone.



In English, the tournament is commented by grandmasters Yevgeny Miroshnichenko and Alexander Shimanov.



