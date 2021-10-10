The former NHL player with the words “Ovechkin is over” criticized the Russian :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

John Scott believes Washington will not be able to make the playoffs this coming season. According to him, the club’s hockey players have grown old, and the Capitals could not strengthen the team.

Read us on News News

Photo: Rob Carr / Getty Images



2016 NHL All-Star MVP John Scott said the Washington Capitals will not make the playoffs this coming season because the club’s players are getting old. And the Russian team captain Alexander Ovechkin, according to the former tough guy, has already ended as a player. Scott stated this on the Dropping The Gloves podcast.

“This year, Washington will not make the playoffs, which they have always done since the 2013/14 season. I think they will be rubbish now. All of their hockey players have aged, and they have lost the last two seasons, ”the RMNB portal quotes Scott.

Published video of Ovechkin’s injury in the NHL preseason match



“Ovechkin is over, it will simply be closed. I don’t think any of these guys will have a good season. I don’t think Ovechkin will even come close to Gretzky’s record. I don’t think he will even score 30 goals this season. The Capitals will just be in complete disarray, “added the hockey player.

According to Scott, Washington did not sign anyone in the offseason, only returned goalkeeper Vitek Vanechek. “And last year they made a huge mistake when they traded for Anthony Mantu. I think it will make the team even worse, ”he said.

Ovechkin, 36, has scored 730 goals in the NHL, sixth in league history. Number one, Canadian Wayne Gretzky, has 894 goals. In a recent preseason match, the Russian forward was injured – how serious is not yet known. The new NHL season kicks off on October 12th.

Scott retired in December 2016. In total, the power forward played 286 matches in the NHL, in which he scored 11 (5 + 6) points. He was chosen as the captain of the Pacific Division at the 2016 NHL All-Star Game by fans as a joke. As a result, the team of his division won that match, Scott scored two goals in the final and was recognized as the most valuable player in the All-Star Game.