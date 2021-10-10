The future is against the present. Who will win the League of Nations final?

On Sunday 10 October, France and Spain will compete for the UEFA Nations League Cup at the San Siro in Milan. What speaks in favor of each of the teams?

France: class and character

The nominal favorite of the final confrontation of the League of Nations is, of course, the French national team. The reigning world champions, in general, would have received such a status in almost any other match: the class of performers in the team is too high, and everyone has more than enough experience. That is just one track record of Raphael Varane with four victories in the Champions League!

However, the superiority in the class, as we remember, did not help the French at the last European Championship. The team sensationally lost to Switzerland in the first stage of the playoffs, playing an amazing scenario in the match. Having conceded one ball from the rivals in the first half in an extremely nondescript game, the tricolors turned on after the break and scored three goals to their opponents with humiliating ease. After that, the French just as easily turned off, allowing the opponent to recoup, and then on moral and volitional hold on to the penalty shootout (3: 3; 4: 5). The reserves of the world champions were so great that, in the end, they even began to discourage her. The history of the French national team is that rare case when the results of a team are affected not by a lack, but by an overabundance of class.

In many ways, viewers could observe a similar story in the semifinal match of the League of Nations between Belgium and France. With completely impermissible passivity in the first half, which really threatened the team with defeat (0: 2), the French managed to completely turn the game around in the second half of the meeting. Returning from the locker room, the national team simply showed their class on the field, crushing and ultimately psychologically destroying the opponent (3: 2).

Karim Benzema played a key role in the confrontation with the Belgians. By and large, now he is doing exactly the same in the national team as in the last couple of years – in Real Madrid. The French striker is the psychological core of both the club and the national team. In the Spanish championship, it is he, due to his character, who regularly pulls out seemingly losing matches for Madrid. Take, for example, the recent game against Valencia (2-1), where a goal and assist from Karim between 86th and 88th minutes allowed Real Madrid to win a strong-willed victory. In the same way, Benzema helped the French to recoup at the Euro in the match with Switzerland, having issued a double – and also in three minutes! His exceptional athletic arrogance allowed the team to defeat the Belgians as well: Karim played the first goal in the semifinals of the League of Nations, additionally charging his colleagues for success.

Spain: enthusiasm and motivation

For the current Spanish national team, the situation is exactly the opposite. Today’s Red Fury is the youngest of the strongest European teams. At the European Championship, the team of Luis Enrique occupied the third place in the age rating from the end: only the Welsh and Turkish national teams were younger than the Spanish (on average 25.8 years) in the tournament (25.5 years each).

It is not surprising that Pedri, an 18-year-old Barcelona graduate, who received the prize as the best young player of the tournament and the unofficial title of the new Iniesta, eventually became the face of the team at Euro 2020. In the League of Nations, Pedri’s place is taken by another La Masia graduate, 17-year-old Gavi. With him, the Spanish national team in the semifinals of the tournament managed to take revenge on the European champions represented by Italy (2: 1), breaking their record 37-match streak without defeat. Both goals were scored in that match by another young player – 21-year-old Ferran Torres, whose style of play is incredibly reminiscent of … Karim Benzema. In the eyes of the Man City striker – the same assertiveness and composure, allowing him to solve the most difficult episodes with one – perfectly accurate – touch.

The trump card of the young Spanish team is motivation and hunger for victory. The renewed “red fury” has already shown itself remarkably in the last six months, with each next tournament getting closer and closer to success. Having reached the semifinals of the European Championship and losing in battle there to the future champions, the Spanish national team in a similar composition went to the Olympics, where they already managed to break into the final (1: 2 against Brazil). Now the team will have another battle for the trophy – already in the League of Nations.

How much the Spaniards will help their corporate identity in the fight against the French is a debatable question. Tricolors are masters of a wide profile, and they play on counterattacks, perhaps even more dangerous than with a positional advantage. The last time Deschamps’ charges had to play against an opponent seeking to dominate the Euro group stage, the Germans tried in vain to suppress them (1: 0). The Spaniards combine better than any national team on the planet, but it’s hard to imagine that they won’t let their opponents create a single moment. In the match with Italy, for example, having possession of the ball 75% of the time and playing on the majority, they conceded a goal after a counterattack. Kylian Mbappe will certainly organize at least a couple of such races, and few defensive players can hold back this attacker.

Which side are the numbers on?

Historical statistics do not give a clear forecast for the outcome of the duel between France and Spain. Formally, from this point of view, the favorite of the confrontation is the “red fury”. In the entire history of the teams played against each other 35 times: the Spaniards won 16 victories, and the French – 12. The former have a significant goal advantage: they scored 63 goals to their opponents, and conceded only 37. In other words, the average result of matches between the two national teams – 2: 1 in favor of Spain.

However, if you take a closer look at the numbers, the picture will change to exactly the opposite. 26 of the 35 games of the teams were friendly in nature, and two-thirds of all their victories over the French were won by the Spaniards even before their first official meeting. It, in turn, took place already six decades after their first confrontation: in the final of Euro 1984, when France won its first international trophy (2: 0), and Michel Platini set an eternal tournament record (9 goals in one final tournament ). Of the next five matches against the Spaniards, the team did not lose a single one, but won four.

The golden generation of the Spanish national team later managed to slightly correct the statistics of meetings with the French at international tournaments. The team with Xavi and Iniesta broke off their opponent’s successful streak in the Euro 2012 quarterfinals (2: 0), later claiming the gold medals of the tournament, and then consolidated this result in the qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup (1: 0). The final statistics of official meetings, however, still favors the French: they have five wins in nine matches, while the Spaniards have only two.

For the final of the League of Nations, however, historical calculations will not be so important. Since the last meeting of the two teams, which happened just as part of the selection for the World Cup in Russia in 2013, their composition has changed almost entirely. Of those who figured at the heart of the Spanish team eight years ago, only Busquets retained their place, and from the then substitutes, Azpilicueta will now have to appear at the start. The French had five “survivors”: Benzema, Pogba, Varana and Lloris, as well as their coach, Didier Deschamps, will have a chance to improve for their long-standing defeat.

Since then, the teams, one might say, have reversed roles. If for the last time the experienced and titled “red fury” acted as the obvious favorites of the battle, and her rivals were just starting their way to the football Olympus, now the French are throwing their strongest battalion into battle, and the Spaniards, on the contrary, rely on young talents. In a sense, the confrontation between the future and the present of European football awaits us – before the World Cup in Qatar, it can be of particular importance.

By the way, in the course of the poll on our portal (it is still ongoing), the majority of those who voted believe that the French team will win the tournament. 63 percent of the voters put their faith in the final success of the French, 37 percent believe in the Spaniards …

