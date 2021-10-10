“The head coach of Lokomotiv is Rangnik. And Gisdol will simply carry out his will “

The ex-president of Lokomotiv Nikolay Naumov spoke about the arrival of the former coach of German Hamburg and Cologne Markus Gisdol as head coach of the Moscow team.

– I will say this: it was not the head coach who was appointed, but the administrator, – our correspondent Nadezhda Gushchina quotes Naumov as saying. – Rangnick is the head coach there. Albeit unofficially, but true. And Gisdol will simply carry out his will. Will do what he is told. For this purpose, he was appointed. Gisdol is, in principle, difficult to call the head coach. Firstly, he won nothing: he occupied the last and penultimate places.

So I think he was appointed not because he is a strong coach, but because he is an obedient person. He was told that there would be a good salary, that you would work in a good club and live in Moscow. That is, do what we say: you will adhere to our philosophy of football. And the main task here is to expose the players so that they can be sold, and the result is secondary. That’s all. Everything there is easy and simple, – said Naumov.

Let’s remind, earlier Serb Marko Nikolic left Lokomotiv, under whom the club won silver and bronze medals of the RPL, and also won the Russian Cup.

After ten rounds of the Russian Championship, Muscovites are in fourth place in the Tinkoff RPL table, gaining 17 points.