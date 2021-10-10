The head of the supervisory board of RUSADA spoke about the consequences of WADA’s decision on the Moscow laboratory

Natalya Sokolova, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), commented on the decision of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to revoke the permission of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory to analyze blood samples in order to study the biological passports of athletes.

“The formalization of the decision to suspend 2020 has no effect on Russian athletes and all Russian sports. Nothing has changed for the operational activities of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, since samples have been sent to European laboratories for analysis for several years now, ”RIA Novosti quoted Sokolova as saying.

In her opinion, all the governing bodies of RUSADA, in the interests of Russian athletes, need to concentrate their efforts on the implementation of the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne and passing the WADA check in order to return them the opportunity to participate in all world tournaments – and using the Russian anthem and flag.

Sokolova also explained the October release of WADA.

“The right of the Moscow laboratory to conduct analyzes was suspended by the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency on January 21, 2020 due to suspicions of manipulation of data transmitted to the World Anti-Doping Agency. Then the sports arbitration took place in Lausanne, during which the circumstances leading to the suspension were given a legal assessment. Taking into account the results of the arbitration and the subsequent disciplinary proceedings, the World Anti-Doping Agency confirmed its decision. The decision officially puts an end to the case of the Moscow laboratory, ”she said.

Sokolova noted that these events relate to 2018-2019.

“Over the past years, this story has significantly hampered progress in negotiations with the World Anti-Doping Agency on the restoration of the status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency. We would like to assure the entire sports community and our international partners that the new governing bodies of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, together with interested public and state organizations, are maximally focused on restoring the agency’s status by December 2022, ”she summed up.

Earlier it was reported that WADA revoked the accreditation of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.