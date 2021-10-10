The match between the junior national teams of Russia and the Czech Republic was stopped due to broken glass, video of the moment

On October 8, a series of three friendly matches with the participation of the junior national teams of the Czech Republic and Russia started in the Czech Pribram. The teams met in early August during the Glinka / Gretzky Memorial Cup, and then the Russian hockey players turned out to be stronger, having won a convincing victory with a score of 7: 3. Since then, the Russian junior’s application has undergone significant changes. A more experimental squad went to the Czech Republic, but even in this form, the Russian hockey players won two victories at the beginning of the confrontation.

In the first match of the series, the Russian national team lost 1: 3, but returned to the game and won a strong-willed victory 4: 3. Take on the forward’s account Kirill Dolzhenkova, who was recognized as the player of the match in the Russian national team. The striker also scored goals Roman Kantserov and protector Artyom Barabosha…





Russia “burned” the Czechs, but snatched the victory! An elegant three-move led to the decisive goal

In the second game, the Russian national team won a landslide victory with a score of 5: 1. German Shulenin opened an account in the minority in the first period, and in the second two Kirill – Volkov and Dolzhenkov, together with Daniil Davydov (outnumbered again) and Alexander Legkov brought the account to a large one.

“The Czechs always fight to the last, do not give up and go actively. The coaches analyzed yesterday’s match, pointed out mistakes and explained how to avoid them. We took this into account and proved that we won yesterday not by chance. Physically, everyone is ready: we had a good training camp in Novogorsk just for this. We will tune in to win three out of three matches in the Czech Republic, ”Legkov said after yesterday’s victory.





Young people capable of returning to the top. What does the triumph of the national team at Glinka / Gretzky say?

On October 10, the teams took to the ice for the last time in the arena in Pribram to play the final game in this impromptu series between Russia and the Czech Republic. The hosts opened the scoring in the 10th minute of the first period, when Wojtek Polak hit the gate Gleb Saranchuk… However, even before the break, the Russians won back with the efforts of one of the best players in this confrontation, Dolzhenkov. Kirill successfully played on someone else’s penny, touching the puck last in the fight.

The rights to the video belong to the Russian Ice Hockey Federation. You can watch the video on the official “Twitter” of the FHR.

The main events on the ice began to unfold in the second twenty minutes. First, defender Kirill Zhukov took the Russian team forward, and a few minutes later the forward Vyacheslav Lekarev made the score 3: 1. The spectators of the match had to wait more than an hour for the next goal. The thing is that the game was interrupted for a long time due to an extraordinary episode that occurred in the middle of the match. Czech striker Matej Prchik used a forceful technique against all the same Dolzhenkov. As a result, the protective glass shattered, the ice covered with fragments, and the game was suspended for almost an hour.

The rights to the video belong to the Russian Ice Hockey Federation. You can watch the video on the official “Twitter” of the FHR.

It took the staff of the Czech arena almost 55 minutes to put the sports facility in order. During the forced pause, Russian players even managed to work out on bicycles so as not to cool down completely during the downtime.

The rights to the video belong to the Russian Ice Hockey Federation. You can watch the video on the official “Twitter” of the FHR.

Despite the active warm-up of the Russians, the Czechs were better prepared to continue the meeting. After the match resumed, they quickly reduced the gap to a minimum – scored Dominik Pavlat… But the hosts did not have enough for more – in the final period, the Russians brought things to a third victory in a row – 4: 2. The author of the fourth puck was Daniil Davydov… And it turned out to be as funny as the whole match. Davydov tried to pass to the far post, but the Czech defender, trying to intercept the puck, cut it into his own net.

The rights to the video belong to the Russian Ice Hockey Federation. You can watch the video on the official “Twitter” of the FHR.

Now our hockey players in a good mood can return to the location of their clubs. And upon returning home, the Russians will have something to tell their friends about, because they probably took part in one of the longest matches in their careers. Before the start of the third period, the ice-filling machine ceased to cope with its work. There was a lot of snow on the ice for a long time – and the second break in the match lasted more than 20 minutes. The total duration of the game – from the starting faceoff to the final siren – was 3 hours and 11 minutes.