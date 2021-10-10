“The Mercedes has phenomenal speed on the straights. Red Bull asked FIA questions, Christian Horner reports – Auto

Red Bull chief Christian Horner is impressed with the speed of the Mercedes on the Istanbul Park straight lines.

Horner admitted that Red Bull had approached the International Automobile Federation (FIA) for clarification about the motors, but had not yet filed a protest.

“Mercedes is very fast this weekend. If you look at the speed on the straight lines, especially Lewis [Хэмилтона], it was 15-20 km / h faster after bending on a straight line. Phenomenal.

So we also need to find some speed on the straights. They may be using a different aerodynamic configuration, but we need to increase the speed. Hopefully some of the remaining tracks will work for us, but Austin is Hamilton territory and we need to act first class, “Horner told Sky Sports.

Prior to the Turkish Grand Prix, Christian noted that Red Bull “follows from Silverstone” the speed of the Mercedes on the straights. After the finish, the boss was asked to comment on his words:

“I want to clarify: we did not file a protest. We asked questions – that’s what all teams do. By the way, the question was raised not only by Red Bull, but also by other manufacturers. And it will continue. Keeping track is the FIA’s business, but the speed on the straights is impressive.

Are we satisfied with the FIA’s response? They have to watch these things, that’s their job. We are pleased with our performance this weekend. “

