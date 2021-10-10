“The plan was to knock out one of the competitors in the first qualification segment – and we succeeded,” says Carlos Sainz – Auto

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz summed up the qualifications for the Turkish Grand Prix, explaining his decision to participate in the first segment, despite the penalty.

Sainz is likely to start tomorrow’s race from the last position after replacing all the elements of the power plant on his car. At the same time, Sainz took part in the first segment and showed a fairly good time, which allowed him to go further.

As a result, Daniel Riccardo unexpectedly failed to go further from the first segment.

“That was the plan – to try to knock out the car of one of the competitors in the first segment. And in the end we even managed to knock out the car of direct competitors from McLaren, because Daniel Riccardo could not go further.

As a result, I had a good first segment, and in the second segment I was able to help Charles by giving him a slipstream. I hope this really helped him, made it easier to move on.

As for the upcoming race – we’ll see. It depends on how the car will work in traffic and how we will be able to break through the peloton. Overall, however, the car had a great pace, so I am a little upset that I was not able to perform normally in the second segment.

You can see where Charles ended up. Considering that Lando starts eighth, and Daniel – 15th, the absence of two cars in the group of leaders is a missed opportunity for us. But be that as it may, tomorrow we will show our maximum, ”said Sainz.

