The Russian national football team: how the goalkeeper Matvey Safonov plays – the first number of Valery Karpin’s team

In the last year Matvey Safonov like a roller coaster ride. In October 2020, he first received a call to the main Russian national team and made his debut in the Champions League (we are talking about the real Champions League – the group stage). In December, he tore a tendon and flew out for 99 days. In April-May he went through a difficult period together with Krasnodar, returning to the field. In early June, he played his first match for the national team and was included in the application for Euro 2020.

I went to the tournament as a reserve goalkeeper. Nevertheless, after the first round I got a place at the gate. He played reliably with Finland (1: 0), but in the 3rd round he did not help out in the decisive match with Denmark (1: 4). Then one could assume that Safonov would nevertheless gain a foothold in the status of the first number of the national team, and for a long time, given his age. However, in September, the new coaching staff of the Russian national team did not include Matvey in the team of five goalkeepers. It seemed Vitaly Kafanov simply does not count on the “Krasnodar”. But in October, Safonov unexpectedly appears at the base for the match with Slovakia and becomes the best player of the meeting, including according to Valery Karpin. How many ups and downs in a career in a short time!





Matvey really succeeded in playing with Slovakia. The rival struck 22 shots on Safonov’s goal, six on target. Scored goals – zero. InStat recorded two “super saves” for our goalkeeper, one successful exit game in one attempt and 17 out of 19 accurate passes. Those super saves are a ball pulled from the upper left corner after a shot Lukash Garaslin from the penalty line before the break and hit at close range in the 76th minute Ivan Shrantz, when George Jikia swung past the ball.

Kafanov told the Championship about his conversation with Safonov. That he asked the goalkeeper of Krasnodar to remove certain flaws and not repeat mistakes so that Matvey could return to the Russian national team. At the same time, he noted, perhaps, the most valuable quality for a goalkeeper – a stable psyche.





And Safonov played very solidly in Kazan. One gets the impression that he, having passed this black and white stripe, has become a mature goalkeeper. A person grows up instantly. So Matvey, either after Euro and that conversation with Kafanov, or under the influence of the circumstances of his personal life, suddenly turned into his 22 from a promising young player into a man on the football field. Of course, there will still be mistakes and even outright imports – none of the goalkeepers can avoid this in their careers. But now Safonov, perhaps, is ready to be the first number of the Russian national team, having solved the problem that so strained Valery Karpin.

Five of the last six matches in the championship and for the Russian national team, Matvey defended to zero, despite the fact that he plays for the open football Krasnodar. Missed only a month ago in Rostov from his own defender Uroša Spaich… This season, the RPL has only seven goals in its gates. There are already five “crackers” in the asset. In terms of the percentage of hits reflected, Safonov is the best in the league by a margin among the teams’ main goalkeepers. The goalkeeper of the “bulls” hit 88% of the goals. Have Yuri Dupin from Rubin – 83%, Marinato Guilherme from Lokomotiv – 81%. For comparison: last season of the RPL, Safonov’s figure was only 73%.

“There were two really cool rescues: first, I pulled from the top corner, when the Slovaks fired a great shot from under the opponent,” Aleksey Chistyakov, Matvey’s children’s coach, told the Championship. – The ball was practically invisible. In the moment I played due to experience – great! Yes, he is still young, but he gained experience both in the domestic championship and in European competitions. The second important salvation: he helped out from close range in the second half. Two moments when he saved from one hundred percent goals.

Safonov should play with Slovenia at the goal. If the coach is a professional, then the winning line-up usually does not change. If only some players played completely unsuccessfully or were injured. I am sure that Karpin will adhere to this principle. I’m waiting for Matvey at the goal and in the second match. “

It looks like the “slides” in Safonov’s career are over. Matvey is approaching the top. However, it will not be so easy to stay on it.