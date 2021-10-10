The Ukrainian national team won the first victory in the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup :: Football :: RBC Sport

Alexander Petrakov’s team managed to beat the Finnish national team with a score of 2: 1. The Ukrainian national team takes the second place in the standings

Read us on News News

Photo: GLobal Look Press



The Ukrainian national team defeated the Finnish national team in the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup. The match took place in Helsinki and ended with a score of 2: 1.

The first goal of the match was scored by Andriy Yarmolenko, he sent the ball into the goal after a pass from Roman Yaremchuk. In the middle of the first half, Teemu Pukki equalized the score, but after a few minutes Yaremchuk again brought the Ukrainian national team forward.

This is the first victory for the Ukrainian team in the qualifying tournament. All five previous fights in the selection ended with a draw.

Nurmagomedov supported the Ukrainian footballer after being harassed over a photo



The team drew twice with France (1: 1, 1: 1) and Kazakhstan (1: 1, 2: 2). The first match against Finland also ended with a draw (1: 1).

In the standings of Group D, the Ukrainian team is in second place, gaining eight points in six meetings. In the two remaining matches, the Ukrainians will have to play against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The first meeting will take place on 12 October and the second on 16 November.