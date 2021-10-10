“The whales are in no hurry to sell bitcoin.” What to expect from the market in the coming year :: RBC.Crypto

Experts explained why the first cryptocurrency retains the potential to renew its historical highs within the current growth cycle, and named the factors by which it is possible to recognize the end of an uptrend.

At the beginning of September, the cost of bitcoin for the first time since mid-May reached $ 52.9 thousand. After that, the price of the first cryptocurrency began to decline and on September 30 is $ 43 thousand. The last time the coin updated its historical maximum in mid-April at $ 64.8 thousand. Experts “ RBK-Crypto ”explained whether bitcoin has the potential for a new update of the historical maximum within the current uptrend and when to expect its completion.

Why Bitcoin is able to rise in price

Crypto investors expect another update of the historical high of the bitcoin price in the current growth cycle, based on the concept of Stock-to-Flow (S2F, explained Nikita Zuborev, senior analyst at Bestchange.ru. According to him, now technical indicators correspond to this concept and do not indicate the completion of the upward trend, although such risks remain.

The Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model is a predictive value model based on the ratio of the total available supply of an asset to its annual growth. According to this concept, the price of bitcoin will reach $ 100 thousand by the end of 2021.

Last week, the PlanB analyst, who created this model, admitted that by the end of this year, Bitcoin may, on the contrary, fall in price to $ 30 thousand.In his opinion, this will happen if the value of the first cryptocurrency moves according to a time model based on historical values, and do not follow the S2F model.

Among the fundamental factors that support the rate of the first cryptocurrency and provoke its growth, the leading analyst at 8848 Invest Viktor Pershikov highlighted:

Restoring the network hash rate after the May shutdown of miners in China;

Accumulation and retention of cryptocurrency by large wallets in recent months without significant sales;

An increase in the number of institutional participants investing in bitcoin and cryptoassets in general;

Risks of an inflationary shock in classic markets;

The flight of investors into defensive assets.

When to expect growth

Now all participants in the crypto market are interested in the question of when the current uptrend will end, Zuborev noted. According to him, there are two scenarios for the completion of the current growth cycle:

Scenario number 1. The bitcoin price will reach the local target of $ 100-110 thousand, which is a strong psychological factor and can provoke a large closure of open positions with the subsequent completion of the growth cycle;

Given the historical perspective, the uptrend should not last longer than before spring 2022. If Bitcoin does not update its historical maximum by the spring of next year, then this should not be expected further.

Mikhail Karkhalev, financial analyst at Currency.com cryptoexchange, also agreed with a high probability of the first scenario. In his opinion, in 2022 the market will grow in the same way as in 2021, but less impulsively, and after Bitcoin reaches $ 100-120 thousand, it will enter a “bear” phase.

Another scenario for the completion of an uptrend will be a very fast, within one trading week, price growth with the achievement of historical highs, Pershikov argues. According to his forecast, in this scenario, a significant number of participants will enter purchases, which will provide the necessary liquidity for the whales, which will be able to fix profits thanks to new buyers without significant price drops in the short term.

Investors are called “whales” – large holders of digital assets.

“The consequence of such a fixation will be a sharp drop in prices, and this, in my opinion, will be the culmination of growth for the next few years,” the analyst added.

As long as the liquidity is not great (as it is now), the “whales” will not rush to sell their bitcoins, since their entry into the market will significantly reduce the price, which is disadvantageous for large players, Pershikov said. He believes that for large sales without drawdowns, a lot of new purchases are needed, and they will appear only against the background of a sharp and emotional growth.

What’s happening in the market now

Now bitcoin has every chance to confidently gain a foothold above the $ 50 thousand level by the end of the year, Pershikov noted. According to him, the only factor that will clearly indicate the end of the uptrend this year may be the decline in bitcoin by January 2022 to $ 30 thousand.

Now the situation on the market is stable and encourages bitcoin to rise in price to $ 100 thousand by the end of the year, Zuborev is sure. He explained that the absence of shocks and negative news from global regulators is enough for this.

