“They hate me in the comments, the media write strange articles, take me apart to the bone. There is no privacy, and my boundaries are rudely violated, ”reports Alina Zagitova – Figure skating

Olympic champion Alina Zagitova on Instagram turned to the fans.

“Today is important. About hey. I have long wanted to write this post, somehow talk about it. But the topic is so difficult that every time you think – oh well …

Popularity has a downside. On the one hand, I feel the support and love of my fans, they recognize me, I am happy to take pictures and give autographs, and so many warm words from you here – every day!

It really energizes me, and I want to be real with you and better than I am today. The feeling that we are going along this path together!

But … there is another side. I am noted and hated in the comments on the network, the media write strange articles, take apart, what I said, put on, where I went, there is no privacy, and my boundaries are often quite rudely violated.

The information is sometimes so twisted that I even think that this is probably the kind of superpower people should have.

But in the network there is no responsibility, sometimes there are not even persons, there is no signature. Information is retold and spread at a terrifying speed.

What I want to say. Any situation has two sides. Each of us is a living person who can and should defend our personal boundaries.

I am glad that my space is here, with you, free of this. Thank you very much for your support and love, ”wrote Zagitova.

