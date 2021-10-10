“Today I was more confident. The atmosphere was familiar and calm, that’s why we managed to skate so well, ”says Elizaveta Tuktamysheva – Figure skating

Russian figure skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva commented on her performance at the Finlandia Trophy in Espoo, where she took second place.

– Today I was more confident, the atmosphere was more familiar and calm, so I managed to skate so well, not taking into account my strange rittberger, but on the whole I am very pleased with these competitions.

– The audience was very supportive of you, heard during the program?

– It was very cool, I got a kind of second wind, because from the very beginning they apparently liked my music. And I am already on my way and I think: “How cool”, this is very nice.

– You did triple axels. What did you think next, what thoughts?

– The main thing is not to make some stupid mistake, because two axels are a key task in an arbitrary one, and then a lot of work is already being done.

The only thing I’m still worried about is the axel – oiler – salchow. I’m only jumping it for the second season, I haven’t performed it before. But in general, since there was this calmness – it allowed me to show such good confident jumps without nerves, so today it was great to ride.

– Are you thinking of adding something, somehow strengthening?

– I don’t want to add anything yet. Of course, I always want to get more complicated, but I want this option to roll stably so far, it is quite difficult, you can compete with it, so I want to perform stably, beautifully, develop more spins, tracks and not make such stupid mistakes as on a rittberger.

Now I am going home, we will work – and then the Grand Prix in Canada.

– Foreign athletes very much asked to find out from you the secret of your beautiful triple axel.

– I just loved to jump as a child and learned it early. Somewhere preserved those abilities, that desire, plus this is still the technique of Alexei Nikolaevich, who initially very well gave me a double axel – it was high, flying, such that it would be a sin not to do it, as they say.

Therefore, there is no secret here, you just need to have a little potential for performance, because there are potentially jumping athletes, and there are potentially component ones. Therefore, if there is potential for jumping, good technique and courage, because courage at a conscious age is important. I also struggle with her, but I try.

– But at this start, your components have grown a lot.

– Yes, in the offseason I worked a lot on it. We skated a lot of programs, I wanted everything to be perfect, did a lot of tracks and spins, so that everything was complete.

For me, it was the number one task after last season – to progress in this very aspect, – quotes the words of Tuktamysheva, Sports.ru correspondent Maya Bagryantseva.