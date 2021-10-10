Troyanovsky named the favorite of the fight Fury – Wilder

Russian boxer Edward Troyanovsky shared his opinion about the favorite of the upcoming fight, during which the famous British boxer will meet Tyson Fury and former world champion in the heavyweight division, American Deontay Wilder… The battle will take place on the night of October 10.

“I think Tyson Fury will win the fight, knock out Deontay Wilder. This is a trilogy. In the first fight there was a draw, in the second fight Tyson Fury won, and I think that Tyson Fury will also win in the third fight. Why do I think so? Because Deontay Wilder is a very dirty, monotonous boxer. Yes, with a good punch, but it’s monotonous.

Tyson Fury – he is extraordinary, I really like him, he hits from unclear angles. He can miss a hard blow, get up, recover in a matter of seconds and be dangerous for an opponent again, so his strengths are unpredictability, and Deontay Wilder, his strengths are only dirt and hard blows. He has a wide range of hands, so I think that Tyson will calculate it and win, ”REN TV quotes Troyanovsky.