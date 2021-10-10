Tuktamysheva won the short program at the Finlandia Trophy

https://rsport.ria.ru/20211009/tuktamysheva-1753833550.html
2021-10-09T20: 21
2021-10-09T20: 21
2021-10-09T22: 05
figure skating
Elizaveta Tuktamysheva
Alena Kostornaya
Kamila Valieva
MOSCOW, October 9 – RIA Novosti. Russian figure skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva won the short program at the tournament in Finland with a personal best. The Finlandia Trophy Challenger is taking place in the Finnish city of Espoo. Tuktamysheva managed to cleanly perform all triple jumps – an axel, a cascade of sheepskin coat and lutz, as well as a flip. The Russian woman earned 81.53 points, which became her personal best. The second place in the short program was taken by Alena Kostornaya (78.61). Kamila Valieva closed the top three (74.93). On Sunday, the athletes will show free programs.
