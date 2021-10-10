https://rsport.ria.ru/20211009/tuktamysheva-1753833550.html

Tuktamysheva won the short program at the Finlandia Trophy

Tuktamysheva won the short program at the Finlandia Trophy – RIA Novosti Sport, 09.10.2021

Tuktamysheva won the short program at the Finlandia Trophy

Russian figure skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva won the short program at the tournament in Finland with a personal best. RIA Novosti Sport, 09.10.2021

2021-10-09T20: 21

2021-10-09T20: 21

2021-10-09T22: 05

figure skating

Elizaveta Tuktamysheva

Alena Kostornaya

Kamila Valieva

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/18/1751646424_0-0:3123:1757_1920x0_80_0_0_b419d11990718ae236538f362f9a0a6f.jpg

MOSCOW, October 9 – RIA Novosti. Russian figure skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva won the short program at the tournament in Finland with a personal best. The Finlandia Trophy Challenger is taking place in the Finnish city of Espoo. Tuktamysheva managed to cleanly perform all triple jumps – an axel, a cascade of sheepskin coat and lutz, as well as a flip. The Russian woman earned 81.53 points, which became her personal best. The second place in the short program was taken by Alena Kostornaya (78.61). Kamila Valieva closed the top three (74.93). On Sunday, the athletes will show free programs.

RIA Novosti Sport internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA Novosti Sport internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://rsport.ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA Novosti Sport internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/18/1751646424_115-0:2844:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_aa93e7753de0f785ab6e39b428edb36a.jpg

RIA Novosti Sport internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA Novosti Sport internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, Alena Kostornaya, Kamila Valieva