Turkish Grand Prix: Bottas – Verstappen – Perez

Mainly cloudy. Drying track. Air + 15C, track + 18C

Seven stages before the end of the season, the championship leaders arrived in Turkey with a difference of two points in favor of Hamilton. On Friday, Lewis was in the lead in training, on Saturday he won the qualification, but Bottas, who showed the second time, started from the pole, and the Briton lost ten places for replacing an internal combustion engine. In the last three Grand Prix, Mercedes changed the engine for the third time – twice at Bottas and now at Hamilton, while there was a search for unusual noises during his work.

Max Verstappen got a great chance to come out ahead in the championship race. On Friday he was slightly behind, but on Saturday he added, showed the third time in qualifying and after a penalty from Hamilton started the second. Lewis started the race 11th.

Bottas and Verstappen started the race from the first row of the starting field, Leclair and Gasly from the second, Alonso and Perez, who achieved the best result of the season, from the third. Sainz and Riccardo started from the last row, receiving penalties for replacing the power plant.

After last year’s fiasco with slippery new asphalt, the owners of the track brought in contractors who, using a water jet, knocked out the top layer of bitumen from the pavement. The grip was fantastic – both dry and wet, but the tires began to wear out faster.

Once again, the weather was one of the factors. It rained on Saturday and Sunday nights and in the morning, but if the track was dry before the qualification, then on the day of the race the weather was more British – cloudy, wet, windy. The asphalt dried up very slowly, all the riders started on intermediate tires.

At the start, Bottas retained the lead, Alonso was eliminated after contact with Gasley, rolling back to 18th place. The stewards punished Pierre with a five-second fine.

Perez ahead of Gasley, Hamilton overtook Vettel.

Top ten on the 2nd circle: Bottas – Verstappen – Leclair – Perez – Gasley – Norris – Stroll – Tsunoda – Hamilton – Vettel.

On Lap 4, Riccardo overtook Alonso for 16th place.

Sainz was consistently ahead of Russell, Raikkonen and Giovinazzi, moving up to 12th place.

On lap 8, Hamilton overtook Tsunoda on the outer radius of the fourth turn, and then Stroll, rising to eighth place.

Stewards punished Alonso with a five-second fine for contact with Schumacher, after which Mika turned around.

On Lap 9, Sainz overtook Ocon for 11th place.

Top ten on lap 10: Bottas – Verstappen – Leclair – Perez – Gasley – Norris – Hamilton – Stroll – Tsunoda – Vettel.

On lap 11, Hamilton beat Norris to sixth place.

On the 14th lap, Sainz overtook Vettel in the fight for 10th place – not without contact, but both continued to move.

On lap 15, Hamilton overtook Gasley to move up to fifth place.

On lap 18, Sainz overtook Tsunoda for ninth place.

Top ten on lap 20: Bottas – Verstappen – Leclair – Perez – Hamilton – Gasley – Norris – Stroll – Sainz – Tsunoda.

Many complained about the worn out tires, but the asphalt dried out very slowly, and then it began to rain again. On lap 22, Riccardo was the first to change tires, remaining on the intermediate tires.

Tsunoda flew off the track after turning in the ninth turn, but continued to move, losing three positions.

On lap 31, Alonso changed tires.

On lap 34, Riccardo overtook Latifi for 17th place.

On lap 35, Norris changed tires. Hamilton attacked Perez, but Sergio fought back, maintaining his position.

On the 36th lap Latifi and Tsunoda had a pit stop, on the 37th Verstappen, Russell, Mazepin and Sainz – there was a hitch when servicing Carlos’ car.

On the 38th lap, Bottas, Perez and Vettel changed tires – Sebastian risked switching to slicks and flew out several times, returning to the track.

On the 39th lap, Raikkonen held a pit stop, and Vettel again visited the pits – the car almost turned around on the pit lane, returning to the intermediate rubber.

On lap 40, Gasley and Stroll changed tires, on lap 41 – Schumacher and Giovinazzi.

On lap 46, Sainz overtook Ocon for eighth place.

On the 47th, Bottas overtook the leading Leclerc, who had not yet changed tires. On lap 48, Charles made a pit stop, returning fourth.

The engineer several times offered Hamilton to change tires, Lewis refused in the hope of finishing on the starting set. On lap 51, the engineer was especially persistent, and Hamilton turned into the pits, returning to the track in fifth.

Fresh sets of intermediate tires did not work for either Leclair or Hamilton – both after a pit stop were inferior to their rivals in a second on a circle. On lap 52, Perez overtook Leclair in the fight for third place, Hamilton’s tires started working after a few laps and he was able to break away from Gasley’s attack, which came close to a distance.

Top ten on the 52nd circle: Bottas – Verstappen – Perez – Leclair – Hamilton – Gasley – Norris – Sainz – Ocon – Stroll.

On lap 54, Stroll overtook Okon for ninth place.

Valtteri Bottas won the Turkish Grand Prix with his first win of the season and tenth in his career.

Max Verstappen finished second, regaining the lead in the individual competition. Sergio Perez climbed to the third step of the podium.

For the third time this year and for the 12th time in history, the race was held without retirements – all the starting riders were able to finish.

Esteban Ocon finished the race in tenth place, having covered the distance without pit stops.

The European part of the season is over, with six away stages ahead, starting in Austin in two weeks.

Race results

Pilot Command Time Speed Pete 1.V.Bottas Mercedes 1: 31: 04.103 203.844 1 2.M. Verstappen Red bull +14.584 203.301 1 3. C. Perez Red bull +33.471 202.603 1 4. S. Leclair Ferrari +37.814 202.443 1 5.L. Hamilton Mercedes +41.812 202.296 1 6.P. Gasley AlphaTauri +44.292 202.205 1 7.L. Norris McLaren +47.213 202.097 1 8. K. Sines Ferrari +51.526 201.939 1 9.L. Stroll Aston martin +82.018 200.829 1 10. E. Okon Alpine +1 circle 199.934 0 11.A. Giovinazzi Alfa romeo +1 circle 199.906 1 12. K. Raikkonen Alfa romeo +1 circle 199.723 1 13. D. Riccardo McLaren +1 circle 199.630 1 14. Yu.Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1 circle 199.435 1 15. D. Russell Williams +1 circle 199.301 1 16. F. Alonso Alpine +1 circle 199.215 1 17. N. Latifi Williams +1 circle 199.015 1 18.S. Vettel Aston martin +1 circle 198.299 2 19.M.Schumacher Haas +2 laps 196.118 1 20. N. Mazepin Haas +2 laps 195.258 1

Best circle: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) – 1: 30.432 (58 lap, 212.5 km / h)

Championship position: Individual

Championship position: Constructors’ Cup