Tyson Fury – Deontay Wilder: watch the live broadcast of the fight; revenge; battle predictions; October 10, 2021 | Worldwide, Sports | 09.10.2021

Destruction of the canons

The third superfight between heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will take place in a few hours. Both are on the Olympus of world boxing, but there can only be one winner. The air around these giants is electrified. They entered the ring twice, but did not fully understand it.

The British champion assured that the fight will not go the whole distance, he will simply knock out his opponent, so the corner of the Americans should keep a towel ready to keep his athlete healthy.

His words can be believed. Fury is number one in the heavyweight division. He is considered a non-standard fighter. Sometimes he changes sports for alcohol. It destroys the usual patterns, acts unexpectedly, can hit from different angles, and also does not shun dirty tricks within the framework of the rules.

Definitely, this fighter does not box according to a previously worked out plan, behaves in an eccentric way, sometimes does not allow the referee to work, blocking his view with his impressive sides and long arms, which further warms up the interest of the audience.

As confident as Fury may seem, his preparations for this fight have not gone so smoothly. He hired a new coach, but the training camp had to be paused when the heavyweight’s newborn daughter fell ill.

The weighing ceremony has already taken place in Las Vegas. Fury showed a weight of 125.6 kg – almost 18 kg more than his opponent. Wilder’s weight is at 107.9 kg.

The mental aspect

Fury’s record for the heavyweight title is 30-0-1, 21 KOs, and Wilder’s is 42-1-1, 41 KOs. The American has more early victories, but Fury looks more dangerous.

The problem lies in the psychological aspect. During the two previous fights, the fighters understood each other well, the interviewed experts note.

Boxing promoter Vladimir Khryunov believes Wilder will be full of doubts since he lost the last fight. If he can pass this milestone and take everything into his own hands, then his chances will increase.

Hopefully, this time around, the training camp was able to prepare Wilder to wear down the formidable opponent, both physically and mentally.

He should not rely only on striking power, it is important to move more and shoot at an advantageous distance. Otherwise, Fury’s multi-genre will overwhelm Wilder’s punching power.

In the first fight, Fury was able to convincingly recover from drug and alcohol binge and defeat the invincible knockout.

The American was disappointed and looked for the most ridiculous excuses. Wilder still lost in the ring, but continued the verbal battle outside it.

Wilder psychologically broke down, it was visible even before the second fight, but he always has a chance in the heavyweight division, says boxer Denis Lebedev.

Fury – Wilder rematch predictions

In conversation with REN TV the champion of Russia in army hand-to-hand fighting (ARB) Eldar Kenkerli noted that a draw is possible this time.

The American puncher had plenty of time to prepare for the rematch and become more interesting in the ring.

Former WBA heavyweight boxing champion Nikolai Valuev said he expects a bright fight from the third meeting.

The winner of this bout will face the Ukrainian triumphant Oleksandr Usik, who recently defeated British top Anthony Joshua.

At the same time, Valuev is convinced that Fury has a number of qualities that exalt him over his rivals.

Former WBC world champion Grigory Drozd admitted that he considers the Briton a clear favorite, provided that he is in the necessary condition and will approach the fight correctly.

As you know, this boxer is a lover of rest, and he does not always maintain discipline in training.

London bets on Fury

Alex Mitchell, the bookmaker of one of the most prestigious London betting clubs Fitzdares, gave the odds of Fury’s victory over Wilder before the fight. The rates in England are 3: 1. The British are confident that their boxer will win.

The expert is also a boxing lover and says that Fury should be on his guard, not to relax under the influence of audience sympathy.

In the first fight between Fury and Wilder, which took place in December 2018, the judges recorded a draw, and in the second, in February 2020, the British boxer knocked out the American and took the WBC championship belt away from him.

I wonder what the third meeting will show.

