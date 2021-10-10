Tyson Fury knocks out Deontay Wilder after hitting the floor twice

Just in Las Vegas, USA, the third fight between the WBC heavyweight champion Briton has ended Tyson Fury and the former holder of this title is an American Deontay Wilder …

In the second round, Fury sent Wilder to the flooring, he managed to continue the fight, and in the fourth he sent Fury to the flooring twice.

Then Tyson Fury seized the initiative and controlled the course of the battle. In the tenth round, Wilder again visited the floor, but again managed to continue. In the eleventh round, Fury shocked Wilder several times, after which he knocked out hard.

Recall that the boxers first met in the ring in December 2018, and then Wilder was considered the clear favorite, and Fury’s return to the ring after battling depression, addiction and obesity was perceived with skepticism. However, the fight ended in a controversial draw decision, and despite the two knockdowns, many believed that Fury deserved more victory.

The second fight took place in February last year and went according to a completely different scenario. Fury almost immediately seized the initiative, knocked Wilder down in the third and fifth rounds, and in the seventh round, Wilder’s coach Mark Breland threw away the towel and stopped the fight. Fury became the new WBC heavyweight champion and Wilder had to wait a year and a half for a rematch.