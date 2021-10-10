UFC Fight Night 194: Maria Moroz with submission defeated Sabina Mazo and challenged Marina Moroz, video

In Las Vegas (Nevada, USA) the UFC Fight Night 194 tournament is taking place. The main event of the evening will be the women’s minimum weight fight. They will converge in the octagon Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez… In the main card, another fight took place, in which the girls met. Kazakh fighter Maria Agapova confidently dealt with the Colombian Sabina Mazo…

Maria burst into the UFC brightly with a quick and spectacular victory. Hannah Cyphers was strangled in the third minute of the fight. Agapova was also very active on social networks. She does not go into her pocket for a word, sometimes allowing herself not the most correct statements. In such cases, they say “a girl with a difficult fate, who made herself.” And it could well be compared with Khamzat Chimaevif Maria hadn’t lost her second fight.

Shana Dobson rather harshly punished a daring rival in every sense. Agapova was knocked out in the second round. Then she got it outside the cage. She quickly recalled harsh statements and bravado. The Kazakhstani Khamzat did not work out. On top of all the trouble, Maria was injured. And in July, when she was just beginning to prepare for the next battle, a Ukrainian girl fighter spoke out sharply at her expense. Marina Moroz…





Scandals with ATT fighters and a drug accident. Ukrainian Moroz revealed the truth about Agapova

“She crashed her car while intoxicated. In general, a very interesting person … She was kicked out of two [спортзалов]and in American Top Team (ATT) she threatened the guys and it was filmed. She was under the influence of drugs and was kicked out of the hall. She also pursued the fighter’s wife, who is pregnant – she also threatened with a knife. All in all, the police have called her four times already. She broke down the doors … And that’s all – Maria Agapova, a drug addict from the UFC, “Moroz confessed.





“Drugs and stabbing are just absurd.” Agapova signed a contract with the UFC for a new fight

For Maria, her manager answered, and the fighter herself completely immersed herself in preparations for the fight against Mazo. She began declassing the Colombian queen in the first round. Agapova moved great, worked with a false number two. Regularly, with heavy blows, dropping a rival, who, with perseverance worthy of better use, persistently climbed into the attack.

In the second round, Sabina managed to rectify the situation, significantly reducing the difference in strikes. However, the girl from Kazakhstan delivered heavier blows to her rival, which for the time being the Colombian managed to restrain. The denouement happened as unexpectedly as predictably. Mazo launched an unprepared attack, received a hard uppercut in the jaw, fell to the canvas and was immediately “strangled”. As soon as Maria closed the lock on Sabina’s neck, the latter knocked, admitting defeat.

After the fight, Agapova challenged Marina Moroz, saying that she must answer in a cage for her “dirty statements in an interview.” Maria polished this challenge with a caustic remark that it would be useful to look for another applicant, since the Ukrainian woman probably would not dare to go into the cage. We will wait for Frost’s reaction, another irreconcilable conflict will not prevent us at all.