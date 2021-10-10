Valeriy Karpin: The game with the Slovaks turned out even worse than with Croatia

– Is there anything good about the game besides the score?

– There are days when the team does not succeed. Especially the ball game. The score was 1: 0 in our favor, and since the attack did not work out well, we changed the scheme and tried to keep the score and secure our goal from problems. They still arose, but, fortunately, we finished the game to the desired result.

– Why did the team switch to a 5-4-1 game system? What did you want to be safe from?

– Nothing worked. Generally. They failed to put pressure in the first half. I was asked if the players absorb everything and if they understand everything. They didn’t do it right. It turned out even worse than with Croatia, when in the first minutes we did exactly what was needed. Most of all, the game with the ball did not work out when he was with us. If you constantly lose the ball, and you play all the time without it, it’s difficult. It turns out a vicious circle, plus there is not enough strength to attack. After the losses, they spent their strength on selection. Why so many losses were committed, I do not know.

– I am only satisfied with the dedication and dedication of our entire team, which fought and died on the field. It was hard, the guys ran on bent legs, worked out, fought. They were all for each other. There was a team in this regard.

– Rate Safonov’s game. How satisfied are you with it?

– We did not miss, Safonov saved in several moments, he was the best player of the match. Unfortunately for us. When the goalkeeper is the best on the field, it’s bad for the team. So she played badly. But he did his job one hundred percent.

– How would you rate the field? Didn’t his condition interfere?

– It is wrong to refer to the field. It is the same for everyone. The pitch was soft, not of the best quality. Too much sand, the grass is young and did not hold. But that is what it is. I think the local agronomists who dealt with it and the authorities tried to make a better lawn. But during this time it is impossible to make it perfect. Visually – yes, but from the point of view of turf and that the field holds – it is unrealistic.

– Why was the quiet Kuzyaev the captain? How was he chosen?

– In the next game, the captain will be, for example, Zakharyan – also not the loudest player. You have to play football on the field, not shout. Captaincy is not about shouting. And Jikia can shout and lead without a bandage.

– There were many debutants today. How would you rate their game?

– I would not single out anyone. But against the background of today’s game, both Terekhov and Sutormin looked decent. Chistyakov came out well, at his level. What he shows at Zenit, he played at such a level.

– The commentator of the match Dmitry said that Guilherme was originally planned to be the main one, but injury prevented. This is true?

– I hear it for the first time. I have to ask Shnyakin. Guilherme has problems, and this is not the first month it has been known, he himself spoke about it. But the injury did not play a role in the choice of the goalkeeper.

– Why did you change Bakaev, who looked like one of the best in attack?

– Yes, Bakaev looked good, but when he had to work out from behind, his strength left him. The replacement is due to his fatigue.

– Are you satisfied with Diveev’s connection with Djikia, considering that Slovakia has created few chances?

– Normally the opponent has created. In the three previous matches, they did not create as much as they do today. I am satisfied with the bunch of Diveeva and Dzhikia, like everyone else. But with what? I am satisfied with the game in defense and dedication, dedication, but not quite with the game in attack. Also Barinov and Chistyakov played on the defensive, so I would not talk about just a bunch of two.

– By the 60th minute, it seemed that the team was hooked. Why?

– Not from the 60th, but from the 46th minute, they started playing a little lower and rebuilt to 5-4-1. We got hooked and on the 15th minute. Not the point. But on the 46th minute they began to play lower.

– Glebov didn’t come out on the field because he had eaten the doshirak earlier?

– Glebov did not come out not because of what he ate. He had four days after the victory over Lokomotiv. Yes, Glebov was warming up and was ready to go out, but we decided to let the others out. It has nothing to do with nutrition.

– There are many injuries in the national team. Has it cost today?

– There is no information yet. Nobody asked for substitutions for injury. While the players are hot, we will not understand this. It will be clear only by tomorrow’s dinner. When the guys sleep, then the sores begin to crawl out.