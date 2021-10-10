Verstappen beat Hamilton in the overall standings of “Formula 1” :: Formula 1 :: RBC Sport

The Dutch driver took second place at the Turkish Grand Prix, the Briton finished fifth. Finn Valtteri Bottas won, Russian Nikita Mazepin finished last

Max Verstappen

(Photo: Dan Mullan / Getty Images)



The Finnish driver of the Marcedes team Valtteri Bottas became the winner of the 16th stage of the Formula 1 championship – the Turkish Grand Prix.

The second place was taken by the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull), the third was finished by his teammate the Mexican Sergio Perez. The current world champion Briton Lewis Hamilton (Marcedes) finished fifth.

Russian Haas racer Nikita Mazepin finished 20th, his teammate German Mick Schumacher finished 19th.

Bottas, 32, won his 10th career Grand Prix.

In the overall standings, Verstappen returned to first place with 262.5 points. Hamilton dropped to second place (256.5), Bottas is in third place (176). Mazepin and Schumacher did not score points.

The next Grand Prix will take place in the United States on October 22-24. There are six stages left until the end of the season.