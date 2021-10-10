Vin Diesel explains the reason for Khan’s return in Fast and Furious 9

Vin Diesel has revealed the reason for Khan’s shocking return from the dead in Fast and Furious 9. The hero is still played by Song Kang.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the interviewer said that he is a fan of the franchise and that he is eager to watch the ninth installment. So he didn’t want to ask HOW Han returned, so he asked Diesel, who also produced the film, about the reason for the character’s return. Why is Han so important to him, the director and the entire team?