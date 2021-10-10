Vin Diesel explains the reason for Khan’s return in Fast and Furious 9

Vin Diesel has revealed the reason for Khan’s shocking return from the dead in Fast and Furious 9. The hero is still played by Song Kang.
During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the interviewer said that he is a fan of the franchise and that he is eager to watch the ninth installment. So he didn’t want to ask HOW Han returned, so he asked Diesel, who also produced the film, about the reason for the character’s return. Why is Han so important to him, the director and the entire team?
Khan is an integral character in this franchise. If you remember, he was in some way responsible for the time that House of Toretto was hiding. It was with him that he did work in Mexico, he is the only one who knows where the House is, and in many ways is the bridge of the House’s return in Tokyo Drift. So there is something special and magical about Khan’s character. When you watch the film, you will feel it, but I am convinced that this is another proof that not only can you not turn away from your family, but you can not give up your family. Without revealing the plot, here is the main theme: do not give up the family.
When asked about sending a House team into space, Diesel did not reveal any spoilers.