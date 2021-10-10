Vin Diesel teases Paul Walker’s daughter’s appearance in Fast and Furious 10/11

Paul Walker was one of the main stars of the franchise “The fast and the furious”Before his tragic death in 2013. Shooting “Fast and Furious 7”, Which took place at that time, were stopped while the studio and the creative team were deciding what to do next, but in the end the film gave the actor a decent farewell.

While Brian O’Conner peacefully retired, giving up racing and focusing on his family, Vin Diesel noted that the character’s legacy could be back in the spotlight, in a rather unexpected way.

By promoting the release “Fast & Furious 9”, Diesel was interviewed by E! News when asked about Paul Walker’s continuing legacy in the franchise. And the actor’s response was as follows:

The studio made a bold decision to allow the character to exist in our universe.

The topic of the possible joining of Meadow Walker, Paul’s daughter and Diesel’s goddaughter, to the franchise was also raised, and it was not an easy answer for the performer of the role of Dominic Toretto.

I can’t rule out anything. Let me not reveal all the secrets “Fast and Furious 10“. Let’s just say – nothing is out of the question.

It is difficult to say so far if Paul Walker’s real daughter will appear in “The fast and the furious“, But given recent comments that”Fast and Furious 10” and “Fast and Furious 11“Will be really” big “tapes, perhaps we will have a lot of characters, both from past films and completely new ones.

The tenth film in the main series will premiere in April 2023.