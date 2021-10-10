What did Karpin blinded?

The Russian national team defeated the Slovaks in Kazan thanks to an own goal, showing overly cautious, expressionless football, which caused a wave of criticism. We analyzed the game and came to the conclusion that the team simply could not look more attractive – for objective reasons.

Unlike the heroine of the famous song, who blinded herself a guy “from what was, and then what happened, then she fell in love”, Valery Karpin, who put together a squad for the match with the Slovaks on a similar principle, was hardly imbued with the creation of his own hands with the same feelings. His team showed too nondescript football in Kazan. And although the victory (and the winners, as you know, are not judged) partly sweetened the pill swallowed by the fans and experts, the bitter residue still remained.

Open video

Slow-moving troika

The guys did not play, and during the whole meeting. And most of the questions were left by the attack. At the 8th minute, Smolov’s tight blow, however, set him up in an optimistic mood, but the rest of the time the forward, put forward at the forefront, worked almost idle. He offered himself a pass – but did not receive the ball. I tried to assist – but either lubricated the transmission, or did not find understanding with partners.

Bakaev did not particularly bother the guests with passages along the right edge, and if he got to the front one, he got off with a canopy on duty into the penalty area. Yes, and Zakharyan, on the opposite edge, acted without his characteristic invention and focus on the gate. The victorious goal, however, Arsen has the right to bring to his asset – it was he who completed one of the few successful attacks by the Russians with the inside of the foot. But he is obliged to share the success with Shkrinjar, who played in a far from critical – one might even say, a standard situation – so clumsily that the ball ended up in the net.

Open video

The whole match is in selection

Similar dynamic and sweeping combinations, by the way, succeeded our compatriots several more times – in the 34th minute, for example, the same Zakharyan and Smolov almost caught the Slovaks on a quick counterattack. However, such attacks did not happen as often as required by the defense tactics chosen by the head coach.

There was no doubt that the Russians went to the match with just such an attitude. With high pressure, they almost did not strain themselves and the opponent (they turned it on occasionally and acted unobtrusively), when they lost the ball, they rolled back to their own half … especially. But they simply had to keep their opponents on their toes with the constant threat of quick counterattacks. It didn’t work out – a threefold (74 percent to 26) advantage of the guests in possession of the ball did not allow.

The game of “snatches” in the first half also took the lion’s share of our compilations’ time, and after the break it worsened to the point of indecency. Everything indicated that at a certain moment the principle “a bird in the hands is more expensive than a crane in the sky” became dominant in the minds of Russians. And they kept her – albeit at a high price, deceiving the already modest expectations of the fans.

By clothes and legs

Far from the thought of throwing a stone at Karpin. He is just not guilty of this, since he squeezed out “from what was” (and the choice was more than modest) the maximum possible. The optimal starting lineup, dictated by a modest staffing pool, adequate tactics, timely and consistent with the development of events on the substitution field – everything indicated that the coach had thoroughly prepared for the most important match. Without shapkozakidatelny moods calculated his move and pragmatically, albeit to the detriment of entertainment, acquired three priceless points.

How events will develop in the future is the second question for him. The “momentary” task is to pull the team entrusted to him at a critical moment and far from successful team to the final part of the planetary tournament. And Georgich is still coping with it.