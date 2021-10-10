what is known at the moment, details, latest news :: Show business :: Dni.ru

Officially, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has three children – two adopted and one native. Meanwhile, there are many rumors about the artist’s paternity.

The famous Hollywood actor was married three times. In the second marriage with a colleague in the shop, Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise had a daughter, Isabella Jane, and a son, Connor Anthony – these are the couple’s adopted children. Kidman could not bear it herself due to health problems, so the couple decided on adoption.

When the actors decided to divorce in 2001, Isabella was nine and Connor was only six. Tom did not want the offspring to live separately from him. He sought full custody of the children in court and eventually won the case. Kidman left for Australia, while her adopted son and daughter stayed in California with her dad. In separation, Isabella and Connor moved away from their adoptive parent and began to call her by name – Nicole. Like Cruise, his offspring are committed to the Scientology movement.

Isabella Jane

Tom Cruise’s firstborn Isabella Jane is 28 years old. The heiress to a celebrity prefers to lead a closed lifestyle. The girl graduated from the prestigious hairdressing courses Vidal Sassoon Academy in London. For a long time, Isabella worked in one of the prestigious salons of the capital of Great Britain. For a while, the girl worked as an assistant in a clothing company. The organization belonged to the new wife of Tom Cruise – actress Katie Holmes.

The heiress of Cruise and Kidman maintains social networks, but rarely publishes her own photos there. She prefers to show off her drawings and landscape photographs. Meanwhile, Isabella’s subscribers are sure that she, in an amazing way, is starting to look more and more like her adoptive father.

Photo: www.instagram.com/bellakidmancruise/



Tom Cruise’s heiress and her husband Max Parker are constantly caught by the paparazzi. The yellow press often scolds a girl for being overweight. The graceful and thin mother Nicole is always taken as an example of Isabella.

Connor Anthony

The son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman began his career as a DJ at the age of 16. In this field, he achieved great success. Job offers were sent to him from all over the world. Connor Anthony’s hour at the console cost five thousand dollars. In 2016, the heir to celebrities decided to radically change his life. At a Halloween party, he realized that he no longer wanted to make music.

Photo: www.instagram.com/theconnorcruise/



The other day, Connor posted a photo from the coast of Costa Rica, in which he showed off the tuna he had caught. The 25-year-old son of the star has grown a beard. Now the son of Tom and Nicole gets up every day at five in the morning and goes into the ocean for six hours. Connor Anthony is fishing. He only makes $ 850 a day and he feels happy.

Photo: www.instagram.com/theconnorcruise/



Photo: www.instagram.com/theconnorcruise/



Suri Cruz

In November 2006, Tom Cruise married colleague Katie Holmes. In the same year, the third child of a celebrity was born – the daughter of Suri. After five years of marriage, Tom and Katie divorced. By a court decision, the girl was left to live with her mother. Tom Cruise was assigned to communicate with the child for ten days a month.

Even before his divorce from Holmes, Cruise planned to send his daughter to an educational institution at the Church of Scientology. The girl’s mother did not agree with this. When the divorce papers were signed, Katie officially changed the name of the heiress to Scout and sent her to a Catholic girls’ school. Rumor has it that the actor has not seen his daughter for six years.

In 2019, rumors circulated on the Web, they say, Suri is not Tom’s biological daughter. This, as reported by an anonymous source, let out Katie Holmes herself. Doubts about the actor’s paternity were also expressed by journalist Andrew Morton. Tom Cruise has officially denied these rumors and sued the reporter.

