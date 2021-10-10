Who is Timothy Johnson, with whom Fedor Emelianenko will fight at Bellator 267 in Moscow

On October 23, Moscow will host the historic Bellator 269 mixed martial arts tournament. It will be such for a number of reasons. Firstly, it is very likely that on this day the great will finally say goodbye to sports. Fedor Emelianenko… Secondly, the tournament under the Bellator banner will be held in Russia for the first time. So it will not be an exaggeration to say that at the end of the month we will have the top event of the year in Russia in the martial arts industry.

As you know, the already mentioned Fedor Emelianenko will perform in his main battle. So much has been written and rewritten about The Last Emperor that it is difficult to tell anything new. And here is his rival Timothy Johnson, despite the vast experience, for many remains a dark horse.

Carier start

Timothy Johnson was born on March 13, 1985 in Lamberton (Minneapolis, USA). Almost nothing is known about Tim’s childhood and family, and the fighter himself is known for not covering his personal life. There is some information only about Johnson’s student years. He received his education at the University of Moorhead, one of the largest universities in Minnesota. Here he came to grips with sports and was a wrestler in the team. Moreover, he even managed to reach the all-American level.





Be that as it may, the fighter himself did not have the understanding that Johnson had a chance to reach the highest level. After completing his education, he tried himself in various professions. Timothy even worked as a truck driver and bouncer at a strip bar. But the turning point came when the American made the decision to join the Army in the ranks of the National Guard. Here he began to engage directly in MMA. Only then did he understand that he could try to connect his life with professional sports.

He took his first steps in mixed martial arts at the pro level only at the age of 25, when he signed a contract with the local promotion Max Fights. Here he won 4 times in 5 fights. After that, there were performances in another minor league, Dakota FC, where Johnson even won the title. He won all his victories ahead of schedule – by choke hold or knockout. This could not fail to attract the attention of major players in the MMA market. As a result, Timothy signed with the UFC in 2015.

Timothy Johnson Photo: Bellator.com

The UFC and the beggar reputation

Debut in a large company promised to be difficult. A powerful Russian was put up against Timothy Shamilya Abdurakhimova… Despite the fact that Johnson is an expert in wrestling and jiu-jitsu, he decided not to try his luck with Shamil and forced him to fight in a standing position. Thanks to this, at the end of the first round, he managed to win by technical knockout.

After that there was a meeting with a difficult Jared Rosholt… Timothy lost the fight by one wicket, but at the end of the fight he shocked the opponent and was close to winning early. Nevertheless, Rosholt endured the siren and took the victory on points. Then there was a win over Marcin Tybura, who is now on a very powerful UFC win streak. It is worth noting that at first Johnson was not given any passing opponents at all. Following Tybura, he was assigned a fight with Alexander Volkov. The Russian at some point faced serious problems and even was knocked down, but still won by a split decision.

Johnson then alternated victories and defeats. After Volkov, there was a victory over Daniel Omelyanchuk, failure in a fight with Junior Albini and success in the fight with Marcelo Golm… By the way, he accepted the fight with Holm on short notice. Then Timothy was experiencing financial problems and it was difficult for him to find funds for a full-fledged training camp. The American decided to appeal to the fans using the so-called GoFundMe program. In fact, Timothy asked to transfer money to him to prepare for the fight. This caused a mixed reaction among his colleagues. So, Ben Askren Timothy was harshly condemned and outraged that Johnson needed as many as four coaches to prepare. Jessica-Rose Clark also made fun of Timothy. In the eyes of many, he acquired a reputation as a beggar. However, now this topic has already been forgotten.





Bellator

Oddly enough, but the victorious fight with Holm was the last for Timothy in the UFC. He finished his career in this league 4-3. Then Johnson chose the Bellator league, where he reached a qualitatively new level. At the same time, everything began akin to a disaster. For the first time in his career, Johnson lost twice in a row. First, he was knocked out by 43-year-old Cheyk Congo, and then lost early Vitaly Minakov… The start couldn’t be worse.

But Johnson managed to pull himself together and after that issued a streak of three victories. I managed to close the failures by knockout in a duel with Tyrell Fortune, and then there was an early victory over the most experienced Matt Mitrione… Thanks to this, Timothy achieved revenge with the Congo. The second fight with Cheyk turned out to be historic for Bellator. The promotion was the first to host an MMA tournament in France, although previously mixed martial arts competitions were banned there. In a rather tough confrontation, Johnson won by split decision. A successful series of three fights helped to reach the title fight. In June 2021, the 36-year-old fighter fought for the interim champion title with a student Fedor Emelianenko Valentin Moldavsky and yielded to that by the decision of the judges.

Timothy Johnson Photo: Bellator.com

It is interesting that he spent the training camp for the fight with Moldavsky immediately after serious stress and psychological stress. The fact is that in March-April 2021 Timothy was guarding order in Minneapolis, where the trial of Derek Shovin… Yes, by the same police officer who exceeded his authority, as a result of which the detainee died George Floyd… This was the trigger for the start of the massive BLM movement. During the trial, the city was restless. Timothy, despite the fact that he left the service in the army, again acted as a national guard. Having experience of voyages to the Middle East, he was a reference point for many young guys, as he himself spoke about.

“The thought was that the worst would happen in the dark. I had a lot more experience than many of the guys. Sometimes there were moments of tension, the situation became dangerous. But on the whole, everything was peaceful. The crowd themselves did not want this to turn into anything more than a desire to prove their case. However, there were provocateurs who attacked and insulted us, ”Johnson recalled.

And after all these events, Timothy began preparations for the title fight. Perhaps it was precisely this stress that caused not the most outstanding performance in the fight with Moldavsky. It is possible that the US National Guard will come up in perfect shape to the confrontation with Fedor. Well, the more interesting the fight will be!