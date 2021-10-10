Why Brad Pitt and other celebrity men get plastic surgery: 5 compelling reasons

2. Why do men think they need surgery

If we are talking about restorative, reconstructive surgery, then in this case the man is brought to the plastic surgeon’s office by a doctor’s recommendation. There are many professional boxers and wrestlers in this category of patients. They regularly receive injuries to the face and, in particular, to the nose. Because of this, breathing problems appear, and correction of the nasal septum is required.

The motivation for purely aesthetic plastic for men is often a comment or remark from a woman. Men pay much less attention to their appearance and often simply do not notice what seems imperfect to a tenacious female eye.

3. What operations do men do most often?

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the most popular male surgeries in the United States are:

Rinoseptoplasty – changing the shape of the nose Blepharoplasty – plastic surgery of the upper and lower eyelids Liposuction – removal of excess subcutaneous fat Gynecomastia – a decrease in the mammary glands Hair transplantation

In Russia, such statistics are not kept, but it is safe to say that rhinoplasty is also the most in demand.

4. Is plastic good for the appearance of men?

If the operation is carried out correctly, taking into account the structural features and proportions of not only the face, but also the patient’s body, the result will always look positive. In addition, plastic often helps to get rid of complexes due to appearance, which prevent you from feeling confident and moving up the career ladder.