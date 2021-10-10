Will Smith brags about how his body looks 3 weeks after the photo of “the worst shape”

Will Smith. Photo: instagram.com/willsmith

Hollywood actor Will Smith recently shocked his fans by posting overweight photos and videos. Now the actor has decided to regain his lost form. The Men in Black star shared the results with subscribers.

The actor began to post on Instagram fragments of his workouts and boasted of the first results after the scandalous photos and videos with a “tummy”.

Earlier, the actor admitted that a few weeks ago he was in “the worst shape in his entire life.”

But after that, he began to monitor the diet and exercise hard. Smith himself said that he is still far from the ideal body, but the current results are already pleasing to him.

“I am sure you will get in shape in a month”, “Dreams become reality”, “My boy decided to pump up”, “Yes, some men would kill to be in this shape”, – fans supported the actor.

Some even noted that he inspired them to go to the gym.

We will remind, earlier Will Smith showed pictures in which, as the actor himself put it, appeared before the fans in “the worst shape in his entire life.”

