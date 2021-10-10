Will Smith explains why he refused to star in slavery films

“Я хотел быть супергероем”.

Will Smith made a name for himself by acting in films of various genres, from comedy to drama to action films. However, there is one type of film in which the star of “Suicide Squad” basically did not take part.

“I’ve always avoided doing slavery films. At the beginning of my career, I did not want to show black people in such a light, ”- said the 53-year-old actor in a recent interview for the magazine GQ…

The actor, rapper and producer continued his thought: “I wanted to be a superhero. Therefore, he wanted to show the superiority of blacks, standing on a par with his white colleagues. I wanted to play characters that were meant for Tom Cruise. The first time I thought about doing a slavery movie was when I was offered a role in Django Unchained, but I didn’t want to present the issue in terms of revenge. “

In 2012, Smith turned down Quentin Tarantino, and did not want to star in his film, where he could play the main role – a former slave who hunts opponents. Ultimately, the role went to Jamie Foxx. The star of The Prince of Beverly Hills has previously talked about his doubts about the movie in an interview with The hollywood reporter in 2015.

Read also: Dukes of Sussex flew home in private jet after climate change event

“It was about the creative direction of the story. For me, this is the perfect theme: a guy learns how to kill in order to eventually free his slave wife. The idea is perfect. Quentin and I were not able to see face to face. And I wanted to create the greatest African American love story the world has ever seen. ”

And although Smith admitted that he really wanted to star in “Django”, the actor noted that for him it was more a story about love, and not about a place. The fact is that Will himself does not believe in the manifestation of cruelty in response to cruelty.

However, it seems that the actor intends to break his own promise. Smith will still star in a movie about slavery – the upcoming Apple TV + movie “Emancipation.” The drama tells the story of an escaped slave who became famous in 1863, whose back was literally disfigured with rods.

However, Smith explained that he wanted to make a specific picture of slaves, because the film should tell about the power of love – the love of black people.