Will you be able to outperform Johnny Depp?

Timothy Chalamet has already managed to try on many vivid images in the cinema, and one of his upcoming heroes will be the young Willy Wonka. The prequel to “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” tells about the youth of the famous pastry chef.

Timothy Chalamet (Photo: Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images)

The leading actors in the original version of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory talked about how they think about Shalama as Wonka.

Shot from the movie “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

The actors note that “Wonka” will not be a remake of the previous two films, and Timothy will have much more room to maneuver. He can bring something of his own to the image of Willy Wonka and reveal the hero in a new way. In this way, Chalamet will avoid being too overtly compared to Johnny Depp and Gene Wilder: “It’s good for them that they don’t need to make a direct comparison, because this is a prequel, not a remake. So he doesn’t have to be as good as Jin, which is obviously an extremely difficult task. But the actor is talented, “- the performer of the role of Mike Teavee, Paris Temmen, shared with Yahoo Entertainment.

And the performer of the role of Charlie in the 1971 version, Peter Ostrum, believes that the story itself is so ageless that the success of the new film with Timothy Chalamet is guaranteed: “You cannot kill Wonka. It’s just played over and over again, whether it’s the original or the Johnny Depp remake. And that brought the focus back to our film. This is a great story and needs to be re-told, no matter who is producing or starring. There is a place for all of us in this story, the more the prequel will shed more light on the early Wonka, ”he added.

Timothy Chalamet (Photo: @tchalamet)

The actors agreed that the new film adaptation of their favorite story returns the public’s interest to the original version. Remakes and prequels make history more relevant to new generations and are already waiting for the premiere of “Wonka”.

Recall that while the exact date of the premiere is not yet available, the release of the film is scheduled for 2023.