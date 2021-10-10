World Cup 2022 qualifying round: Denmark is the only team to win all matches

A major defeat to Denmark (1: 4) in the decisive match at Euro 2020 was taken very painfully in Russia. Our national team lost the second place in the group to an opponent who started with two losses – Finland (0: 1) and Belgium (1: 2). It seemed that we were definitely capable of passing the Danes.

However, whether it happened so, or whether the success in the match with Russia inspired the team so much Kasper Juhlmann, and after the victory over our Danes became the top team. At Euro 2020, they eventually made it to the semifinals. In the playoffs, Wales played (4: 0) in the first round and beat the Czech Republic (2: 1) in the quarterfinals. They were close to gold. They scored against England at Wembley in the semifinals and would have won the penalty shootout lottery if the referees hadn’t dragged out the home team in extra time. Denmark won not a trophy at the Euro, but a virtual audience prize.

Now, Juhlmann, who has been coaching the team since September 2020, has turned the Danish mechanism into full swing. After seven rounds of the 2022 World Cup qualifying round, his team has seven wins and a crazy goal difference – 26: 0! Only the Danes have not lost a single point in qualification. Portugal, Belgium and England have one draw each, Italy has two draws, France has three draws, Germany has one defeat, and Spain has a draw and a defeat. Only Poland (24), the Netherlands (23), England (23) and Belgium (21) have scored more than two dozen goals, and no one has done without missed.

In this round, the Danes actually closed the question of the winner of the group, defeating Moldova. In the middle of the first half, Andreas opened the scoring Skov Olsen, who played great on finishing moves after hitting the post and the defender’s unsuccessful clearing attempt. At the 34th minute Simon Kier (the nominee for the “Golden Ball”!) with a kick from the crossbar converted the penalty awarded for playing with a hand. In another five minutes Christian Njorgor scored the third goal, ahead of an opponent on a corner. By the way, before this standard the ex-defender of “Kuban” and “Anji” Igor Armash almost got a serious injury, hitting his head on the bar. And before the break Joakim Mehle made 4: 0 – finished off the ball after hitting Yussuf Poulsen. Denmark only took 44 minutes to resolve all issues.

In total, in 22 matches under the leadership of Juhlmann, the Danes won 15 victories and scored 53 goals. An incredible coach job!





“The shameful decision of the judge.” Football world bewildered by penalty kicks in favor of England

Denmark has three points left to secure a ticket to the 2022 World Cup, regardless of the results of its competitors. Ahead – home matches with Austria and the Faroe Islands, as well as travel to Scotland. Would you like a new meeting between Russia and the Danes in Qatar?