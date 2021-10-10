World Figure Skating Championship medalist Alena Leonova retired, biography, video of performances – October 10, 2021

Alena Leonova until today she was the oldest single skater in the Russian national team. Now the skater has officially ended her career – she announced that she was expecting a baby and had not returned to training for two years. Now she is engaged in the production of programs and trains young children at the rink. Evgeniya Rukavitsyna… Such an event is a good reason to remember the brightest moments from the sports career of the former figure skater.

Interesting Facts:

In the Russian championship Leonova took part 13 times (2007-2019), more often at this tournament we saw only Elizaveta Tuktamyshev;

Alena got to the debut European Championship by the decision of the coaching staff – at the national championship the girl became only fifth; The first two places were then taken by juniors Tuktamysheva and Sotnikova , and one of the two quotas Leonova received bypassing Nina Petushkova ranked fourth;

and , and one of the two quotas Leonova received bypassing ranked fourth; Silver Leonova at the 2012 World Championships was the first medal in the women’s singles won for our country after retiring from the sport Irina Slutskaya (since 2005);

(since 2005); In 2019 Alena Leonova married a skater Anton Shulepova…

Alena Leonova’s programs

Alena Leonova is famous for memorable performances and unusual images. The first association that emerges is the short program 2011/12 to the Pirates of the Caribbean soundtrack. The image was matched perfectly, and the sequence of steps was atypical for girls, like the entire subject of the program. We can say that even then the skater was destroying all existing stereotypes.

Age boundaries Leonova erodes not only by her long participation in competitions. For example, at the age of 26, Alena skated Harley Queen, when it was not yet so popular in the figurine. In 2016, the film “Suicide Squad” was just released and the skater decided to immediately follow the trend. The very fact that Leonova is not ashamed to be funny, somewhere ridiculous, causes great respect.

In the Olympic season 2013/14 Nikolay Morozov, who then coached Alena, gave her the “Lady” in the short program. Leonova’s favorite part of the rental is the tracks. She always tries to act out in them, to show the mood and some new steps, turns, positions. There are many characteristic “Russian” movements here, which were definitely designed to be performed at the home Olympics.

In the free program, the coaching staff decided to take a composition from the “golden fund of figure skating”, namely “Carmen” Rodion Shchedrin… It seems that Leonova can really embody any image. In these four minutes, she showed both passion and drama.

Already in the next season, a transformation awaited us: instead of a red sundress – a black suit and the image of Charlie Chaplin. I don’t know how deliberate this is, but Leonova loves to break gender stereotypes and skate knowingly “male” images. Girls are more often put on lyrics and stories about love, while Alena loves and gladly skates funny programs where there is a place for a smile all over her face, bulging eyes and awkward movements.

This is not to say that Leonova has no lyric programs at all. Free, with which she took a medal at the World Championship, the girl sings to the music from the film “Requiem for a Dream”. There is a really good lyrical image, drama and a powerful ending without a drop of humor.

Now Alena is in charge of the choreography herself. For example, last season everyone remembered the free program. Maria Talalaikina to the soundtrack from “Maleficent”

“The music was chosen by Masha herself. We looked for soundtracks, connected the pieces we liked. The program follows the plot of the film of the same name: at first it is formidable, there is music in such a mood, the second part under Lana Del Rey, it is more soothing, albeit seductive, mesmerizing, just there the path. In the third part on the plot, the moment where the lover cuts off her wings, she is worried about this. Here you can show pain, despair. In the finale, the heroine finds the strength to move on, she seems to be reborn like a phoenix from the ashes.

I chose these pieces of music myself, listened to absolutely all available soundtracks. I showed them to Maria, she liked it. From the athlete came the desire for the second part – the songs of Lana Del Rey. They put it in one breath, at the end of that season, ” – said Leonova.

In the women’s singles, it is now difficult to stay at the top for more than three seasons – a new, technically stronger generation is coming. Alena Leonova was not afraid to compete in the second ten of the Russian championship after the silver in the World Championship. She just loved to compete, loved figure skating.