Zagitova complained about hate and strange articles in the media – 10/10/2021

“On the one hand, I feel the support and love of my fans, I am recognized, I am happy to take pictures and give autographs and so many warm words from you here – every day! It really energizes me, and I want to be real with you and better than I am today. But there is also another side. I am noted and hated in the comments on the Web, the media write strange articles, take apart, what I said, put on, where I went, there is no privacy, and my boundaries are often quite rudely violated, ”the figure skater wrote.

According to Zagitova, information is sometimes very much twisted. “But there is no responsibility on the Web, sometimes there are not even persons, there is no signature. Information is retold and spread at a terrifying speed. What I want to say. Any situation has two sides. Each of us is a living person who can and should defend our personal boundaries, ”she added.

The day before, Rustam Imamov from Sport-Express wrote in his Telegram channel that Zagitova rudely treated journalists at the Kontinental Hockey League regular championship match between Ak Bars and Metallurg. According to him, the athlete rudely demanded to remove the photographs with her taken during this meeting. Imamov also noted that Zagitova got into the frame when the photographers were filming the reaction of the stands to the abandoned washers, while the journalists did not want to photograph the figure skater.