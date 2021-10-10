Zagitova complained about the hate and “strange articles” in the media :: Figure skating :: RBC Sport

According to the Olympic champion, popularity has a downside: an athlete has no privacy, and her personal boundaries are often grossly violated.

Olympic champion in figure skating Alina Zagitova spoke on her Instagram about the downside of popularity. According to the skater, she is often hated in the comments, and the media write “strange articles.”

“On the one hand, I feel the support and love of my fans, I am recognized, I am happy to take pictures and give autographs and so many warm words from you here – every day! It really energizes me, and I want to be real with you and better than I am today. But there is also another side. I am noted and hated in the comments on the Web, the media write strange articles, take apart, what I said, put on, where I went, there is no privacy, and my boundaries are often quite rudely violated, ”the figure skater wrote.

According to Zagitova, information is sometimes very much twisted. “But there is no responsibility on the Web, sometimes there are not even persons, there is no signature. Information is retold and spread at a terrifying speed. What I want to say. Any situation has two sides. Each of us is a living person who can and should defend our personal boundaries, ”she added.

The day before, Rustam Imamov from Sport-Express wrote in his Telegram channel that Zagitova rudely treated journalists at the Kontinental Hockey League regular championship match between Ak Bars and Metallurg. According to him, the athlete rudely demanded to remove the photographs with her taken during this meeting. Imamov also noted that Zagitova got into the frame when the photographers were filming the reaction of the stands to the abandoned washers, while the journalists did not want to photograph the figure skater.

“Alina, on the other hand, was clearly not behaving the way an Olympic champion should. Judge for yourself: the phrase “I’ll sue you, I have such connections!” was appropriate in this story? ” – wrote the Imams. However, he later deleted his post, apologized to the Olympic champion and said that colleagues misunderstood his words.