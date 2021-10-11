1000% growth. The analyst called the altcoin ready to “shoot” :: RBC.Crypto

Trader Justin Bennett noticed a token that may be in the accumulation stage after a significant increase and will be able to continue its powerful upward movement in the near future

The opinions of experts may not coincide with the position of the editorial board. RBC-Crypto does not provide investment advice, the material is published for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency is a volatile asset that can lead to financial losses.

Trader Justin Bennett noticed signs on the Dogecoin chart that could indicate an imminent rise in altcoin. By analyst’s opinion, the price of a “meme” cryptocurrency can rise by more than 1000%.

On the Dogecoin chart, Bennett noted an ascending triangle pattern that suggests continued growth. The trader identified a similar stage of accumulation in the spring of this year before Dogecoin rose in price by 1200%.

On October 11, Dogecoin is trading at $ 0.23. Over the past two weeks, altcoin has risen in price by 16%, and its capitalization has increased to $ 31.1 billion, according to CoinGecko. In early May, the cryptocurrency set an all-time high at $ 0.73.

Dogecoin is a prank cryptocurrency that was released in 2014. Its symbol is the Internet meme – Doge.

