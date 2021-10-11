20 facts about “Meir of Easttown”

This detective miniseries was the benefit performance of the wonderful actress Kate Winslet, who played the role of a police detective in a provincial American town. For a year now, she has not been able to find the missing girl and suffers censure from the outraged public. Meir has a lot of flaws. She is an obstinate, rude, harsh woman. She has a whole bunch of problems at home, including a divorce from her husband and his fast wedding right in the next house, the suicide of her son, which happened some time ago. Teenage daughter. Moreover, the daughter-in-law (who is being treated for addiction) is going to sue Meir for full custody of her grandson. And against this background, a new murder takes place …

The series’ audience grew weekly thanks to positive word of mouth. On the evening of the finale, May 30, 2021, the HBO Max streaming server went down for hours due to overload, just minutes before the episode aired.

HBO was initially hesitant when it learned that Meir would be without makeup, unwashed hair and unpleasant personality traits. However, Kate Winslet was adamant. “We could make her hair perfect every day, and she could be that character to put on some simple makeup before going to work. But I didn’t believe for a second that, firstly, she would have time for this, and secondly, it would be interesting for her to look in the mirror. “

To understand how to be a detective, Kate Winslet spent several months with police officers all over Pennsylvania.

Guy Pearce’s first day on set took place on March 12, 2020, the day before production closed due to coronavirus. When filming resumed in September, he and Kate Winslet were quarantined together.

Filming took place during the COVID-19 pandemic. The actors and crew were checked for the virus every day.

Craig Zobel calculated that 50% of the script had to be rewritten in accordance with the principles of social distancing.

As an Executive Producer and Lead Actor, Kate Winslet ensured on set that everyone felt included, respected, and equal, and even young actors felt very protected. When she discovered that she would have more trailer than anyone else, she refused, stating that everyone should be equal on set.

Kate Winslet and Julianne Nicholson are real-life friends. Nicholson’s husband, Jonathan Kake, is the godfather of Winslet’s son, Joe. Winslet recommended Nicholson for the role of Laurie, Meir’s girlfriend.

In the script, Siobhan, Meir’s daughter, had long brown hair. Anguri Rice offered a short haircut, which the producers really liked. Rice did have her hair cut in the middle.

Kate Winslet and Jean Smart (who played Meir’s mother) improvised some of their scenes together. The film crew had to constantly suppress laughter so as not to spoil the take.

Jean Smart accidentally injured herself in the scene where her character was leaning on the railing of the stairs. Leaning too far forward, Smart flew over the railing and fell on the stairs, breaking a rib and suffering a concussion, requiring five days in hospital. Kate Winslet held her back as the ambulance was called, gently calming her down, saying, “It’s okay, Mommy. They’re coming, ”that one of the ambulances mistook Winslet for her daughter.

At first, the producers just wanted the accents to be the overall New York sound. It wasn’t until Kate Winslet decided that her accent would be authentic to the Philadelphia area that the production was put into service. Since the action takes place in a fictional version of Easttown, Chester County, Pennsylvania, there was debate about whether to use the Delco accent, a version of the Philadelphia accent common in Delaware County. It was Winslet who insisted on using the accent, despite the fact that it was especially difficult to learn, because she felt that the community was important to history and therefore demanded an authentic dialect.

The creators of the series were so focused on authentic accent that dialect coach Susan Hegarty was the second person hired after Kate Winslet. The vowel sounds are so wildly contradictory from word to word that linguistics professor Betsy Sneller suggested it would be easier to go through each word individually. Director Craig Zobel recalled that Winslet appeared on set with her script completely covered in markings of specific vowel sounds.

According to director Craig Zobel, Kate Winslet was the only actor confident enough to return to her native accent between takes; all the other actors were terrified to let him go. For the cast and crew, watching Winslet immediately switch from Delco’s accent to her usual English accent was an amazing sight.

Brad Ingelsby has never written a television series before. He had to learn how to distribute the story over 6 hours, while maintaining an element of mystery and providing intrigue in the finale of each episode. He noted that thanks to the series, he was able to spend more time on supporting characters that would otherwise have been ignored in the script of a regular film.

Chester County Detective Christine Bleuler, Marple Township Police Sergeant Pete Baylor, and Easttown Police Chief David Obzud served as technical advisers to the show’s police. They assisted the production in creating realistic scenarios, using the correct vocabulary, and ensuring believability.

Although Pennsylvania has a real Easttown, creator Brad Ingelsby wanted the fictional Easttown to be “a fusion of some of the towns in the area.” Except for a few scenes, the show was filmed in nearby Coatesville, Aston and Drexel Hill.

Costume designer Meghan Kasperlik worked with the Hairstyles and Makeup department to create Meir’s signature tousled look. Meir’s hair, with its very visible roots growing back, was the physical embodiment of the grief that Meir experienced for causing her not to care about her appearance.

Meir’s full name is Marianne. This is the second time that Kate Winslet has played a character named Marianne, after Sense and Sensibility (1995).

In an interview with Maureen Dowd in The New York Times in May 2021, Kate Winslet said that despite the producers’ desire for precision as a vegetarian, she didn’t actually eat the meat of the steaks her character ate.

