4 more countries will accept Bitcoin as legal tender

The imbalance of the modern financial system, hegemony and dubious Fed policy are forcing developing countries to seek their own special monetary path. According to Alex Heptner, CEO of Bitmex, by the end of next year there will be five countries in the world with the official currency.

The main problem facing developing countries is inflation. They supply energy resources and agricultural goods to foreign markets, but purchase goods with high added value in large volumes. To finance large projects, they are forced to take loans mainly in US dollars. And the market economy opens the door to international business, which squeezes out local producers and encourages capital flight. All this leads to an increase in prices in the domestic market and a depreciation of the national currency.

For example, the official in Russia is 7.4%, while the Central Bank of the Russian Federation continues to buy foreign currency for 300 billion rubles. monthly, and prices in the domestic market are growing due to the active sale of products abroad. Thus, lumber has grown in price since the beginning of the year by more than 60%, and the volume of housing construction – only by 30%.

The most active importer of building materials this year is the United States, where it reached a fivefold growth at the peak. The Fed has printed more than $ 4 trillion this year, sparking a booming economic recovery and increased demand for a range of products. The problem is that this money will hit developing countries in the first place with inflation. For example, the IMF predicts inflation in 2021 for developed countries at 2.4%, and for developing countries – 5.4%.

In search of earnings, citizens of developing countries immigrate to Europe and the United States, while part of their income they regularly send home. According to the World Bank, countries with low and medium GDP levels receive 75% of total global remittances. However, payment systems still retain high commissions, taking up to 10% of the transfer amount.

According to the President of El Salvador, the recognition of Bitcoin as the official currency is an effective way to reduce commission costs and financial burden for citizens. At the end of 2019, remittances to El Salvador amounted to 1/5 of GDP, or $ 6 billion.

World inflation is growing, and a number of developing countries are already experiencing it to the full. For example, in Turkey, its value again reached 20%. Unfortunately, political motives often outweigh economic ones, so the same Turks were banned from any payments in Bitcoin. However, with the rise in prices, new countries will appear that will choose the path of El Salvador and recognize Bitcoin as the official currency.

