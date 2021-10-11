500 thousand Ethereum was “burned” in the cryptocurrency network :: RBC.Crypto

The altcoin burning process started after the London update, which was activated on August 5th. The value of all destroyed coins to date has exceeded $ 1.75 billion

Since August 5, more than 500 thousand Ethereum worth more than $ 1.75 billion have been “burned”, according to the ultrasound.money service. The average burning rate per minute at the moment is 5.2 ETH worth about $ 18.5 thousand.

In early August, the London update was released on the altcoin network, which completely changed the mechanism for calculating transaction fees. Some of the commissions that miners previously received as a reward are now burned.

Burning is the destruction of a part of tokens to reduce their number in circulation. This method is used to combat inflation and increase the value of cryptocurrencies. All coin burning operations are recorded on the blockchain as a transaction, so anyone can verify that the coins have been destroyed.

Ethereum has been destroyed most since 5 August as a result of:

Transactions on the OpenSea NFT-marketplace – 74.5 thousand ETH;

Transfers in the Ethereum network – 44 thousand ETH;

Operations on the Uniswap V2 crypto exchange – 27.3 thousand ETH;

Transactions with stablecoin USDT – 23.9 thousand ETH.

Earlier, CoinShares published a poll, most of which expect Ethereum to surpass Bitcoin over time. 42% of respondents are confident that altcoin has the best growth prospects. At the same time, 18% of survey participants believe in bitcoin.

