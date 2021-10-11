7 stars whose real height will surprise everyone

Watching celebrities only on a smartphone or TV screen, we do not always imagine how tall they can be in real life.

Some of the artists prefer to wear a high platform in order to appear taller in the frame, and someone specifically agrees to shoot only with actors of short stature, so as not to seem short in the background. OBOZREVATEL has compiled a selection of world famous stars of extraordinary height.

1. Jim Carrey, height – 187 centimeters

Comedian Jim Carrey is much higher in reality than he appears on the screen. He often starred in films and TV shows with actresses of similar height, so as not to look too lanky in the frame.

2. Tilda Swinton, height – 179 centimeters

Actress Tilda Swinton, who has previously stated that she is a queer person, is not shy about her height either. This can be judged by the fact that Swinton often walks on the red carpet arm in arm with his short colleagues.

3. Tom Cruise, height – 169 centimeters

Probably the only drawback of this handsome Hollywood boy and sex symbol is his height. In addition, Tom Cruise has huge complexes about this, which is why he wears shoes with either a huge platform or with insoles inside. So, he has repeatedly stated that his height is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm), but the media have long learned the truth.

4. Lady Gaga, height – 155 centimeters

Lady Gaga won the love of the audience as a singer, actress and outrageous celebrity. She has won over four hundred awards, including a win at the American Music Awards, six Grammys, two NRJ Music Awards and five World Music Awards. On the way to worldwide fame, Lady Gaga was not hindered by her small stature, although at the beginning of her career, the star often appeared in shoes with huge heels.

5. Reese Witherspoon, height – 154 centimeters

The winner of the “Oscar” and many other film awards is distinguished by her short stature – 154 centimeters. It is known that the directors often changed the shooting angle so that Reese was in the frame above and did not differ much from her film friends. Moreover, in her biography there are more than 50 films, two marriages and three children.

6. Danny DeVito, height – 150 centimeters

Danny has an excellent character and a brilliant career for a man whose height is only 150 centimeters. The first success came to the actor after filming the movie “Taxi”. After this picture, he starred in many memorable and interesting films, founded the production company “Jersey Films” and earned universal acclaim.

7. Kourtney Kardashian, height – 149 centimeters

Our rating is closed by the sister of the famous Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Despite her short stature, Courtney was able to become famous as an actress and fashion model. Now she is in business, namely children’s clothing boutiques in Los Angeles and New York.

