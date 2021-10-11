A journalist from the USA appreciated the skill of Russian figure skaters in Finland :: Figure skating :: RBC Sport

Philip Hersh noted that the Russians won all the prizes at the tournament in Finland. According to him, “these girls are so good that they don’t need overrated grades for components or performance.”

Read us on News News

Kamila Valieva

(Photo: Global Look Press)



American journalist Philip Hersh appreciated the skill of the Russian figure skaters and said that the judges of the Finlandia Trophy tournament could overestimate them.

“I continue to browse the rules of figure skating on the website of the International Skating Union to find a bonus for being Russian, but this requires three-factor identification,” the journalist wrote on Twitter. “These girls are so good that they don’t need to overestimate for components or performance because of the words ‘Russia’ on their jackets.”

At the tournament held in Finland Kamila Valieva established world records in a free program (174.31 points) and in total points (249.24). The 15-year-old Russian woman became the winner at her debut adult international competition. The second and third were also Russian women – Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (233.30) and Alena Kostornaya (218.83), respectively.

In November 2020, Hirsch complained to the International Skating Union (ISU) about the organizers of the Russian Grand Prix in figure skating due to non-compliance with measures to combat the spread of coronavirus: athletes and coaches were allowed to hug without masks. Whereas, according to the rules of the International Skating Union (ISU) of the 2020/21 season, athletes and coaches outside the ice must wear masks and maintain a social distance of 1.5 m.

ISU refused to consider the complaint. ISU Vice President Alexander Lakernik said the organization would not respond to the letter due to the hostile tone of NBC journalist Philip Hersh.