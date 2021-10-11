A resident of Kazan claims that Zenit forward Azmun is the father of her child. She filed a lawsuit to establish paternity and pay child support – Football

A resident of Kazan filed a lawsuit against Zenit striker Serdar Azmun in order to establish through the court that he is the father of her daughter, and also to recover child support from the player.

Lawyer Andrei Dmitriev said that the woman met with Azmun from 2018 to 2020 – both in Kazan and in St. Petersburg. In May, a girl was born to her, and the footballer refused to voluntarily acknowledge paternity and pay alimony in full.

Now the Iranian sends 12 thousand rubles a month per child, but not directly, but through friends.

“We have correspondence confirming that Azmun considers the child his own. They corresponded about it on Instagram and WhatsApp, and we will provide these materials during the trial, ”Dmitriev said.

At the first meeting, scheduled for December 8, the plaintiff will apply for a molecular genetic examination to establish paternity. The claim was accepted for consideration in the Primorsky District Court of St. Petersburg.

According to “Sport-Express” with reference to the telegram channel “Mutko against”, the girl demands to appoint alimony in the amount of 25 percent of the player’s salary. This amount is 750 thousand euros.

Azmun previously played for Rubin Kazan (2013-2016, 2017-2018).