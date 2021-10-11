https://ria.ru/20210818/tiktok-1746184238.html

A video with Russian Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie went viral on the web

A video from TikTok became viral on the Web, in which two Russian bloggers appear in the images of the Black Widow and Harley Quinn – heroines from films based on Marvel comics

MOSCOW, August 18 – RIA Novosti. A video from TikTok went viral on the Web, in which two Russian bloggers appear in the images of the Black Widow and Harley Quinn – heroines from films based on Marvel and DC comics. Under the remix of the track “Scream & Shout”, Johansson’s doppelganger mimisskate and Robbie russian_harley_official change from casual clothes into superhero clothes, and at the same time prove that friendship between characters from different cinematic universes is possible. In a few days, the video has gained almost 57 million views and ten million likes. In the comments, users write that they are amazed at the similarities between Russian women and Hollywood actresses who played Black Widow and Harley Quinn. A number of foreign media outlets, including the American editions ScreenRant and CinemaBlend, as well as the British Metro, drew attention to the cosplay of bloggers from Russia. Western journalists noted that the tiktokers got “incredible reincarnation”, and not only due to external data, but also in detailed costumes and make-up.

