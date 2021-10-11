Actor George Clooney Rejects Prince Harry’s Offer To Ride A Motorcycle – Panorama

Actor George Clooney once invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to a villa on Lake Como. The artist and Prince Harry were supposed to ride motorcycles, but the director got into an accident. RIA FAN writes about this.

The media reported that when Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle moved to California, the Clooney family wanted to join their circle of friends. George and his wife Amal were among the guests at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but then sources believed that the Americans hardly knew the royal couple. Reported by the Mirror.

However, later Harry and Megan denied this through their biography “Finding Freedom”. They stated that they spent time with the Clooney family several times before the wedding. The book claims that a few months after the wedding, the royal couple went to the actor’s villa near Lake Como in Italy.

Harry and George share a love of motorcycles, and the Duke hoped to take a ride through the countryside with the Hollywood star. However, the prince’s wish was not destined to come true. Before their visit, the actor was hospitalized as a result of an accident in Sardinia.

The accident was not serious, but Clooney needed time to recover. Harry admired the director’s collection of motorcycles and still rode one of them, but without George. Instead, the Duke of Sussex was accompanied by his bodyguard.