Against this background, Cherchesov is good: 8 conclusions on the match Russia – Slovakia – 10/09/2021

We are inferior in everything to the 38th team in the world

It is immeasurably difficult after such a game to formulate any conclusions. Not because they are not there, but because they merge into one depressing impression. Don’t be fooled by the result. In the home match against the 38th-ranked team in the FIFA rankings, ours looked terribly bad. Especially in the first half. 11-27 in shots, 26 to 74 in ball possession, 258 to 731 (!) In the number of passes with 61 to 89 percent accuracy. Total advantage of the opponent. Once again – at home with a team from the end of the fourth decade in the world rankings.

Lack of reserve

Valery Karpin’s defenders will say that it was almost a reserve squad. And this is, of course, true. Only Georgy Dzhikia can be called a reinforced concrete player of the base, while everyone else has an adequate alternative. More precisely, it would be if all the candidates for the national team were healthy. But, alas, there are too many injuries and other losses – from Artem Dziuba and Roman Zobnin to Magomed Ozdoev and Alexander Golovin, from Mario Fernandez and Vyacheslav Karavaev to Guilherme (he was still a reserve, they say that he was not quite healthy) and Denis Cheryshev …

However, this match dispelled another illusion. For three years since the World Cup, the national team has been very updated, and under Stanislav Cherchesov for a long time it seemed that the level of all our players is such that they can easily be interchanged. Now we know for sure that this is a delusion. It is impossible to replace those who made up the backbone of the team. Anyway, without loss of quality. Otherwise, a very homely Slovakia (two points in three away games, taking into account this one) would not have driven us in front of their own fans.

Karpin’s plan doesn’t work

Karpin came to the national team with his ideas. Ideas very romantic and seemingly progressive: 4-3-3, high pressure, aggression on the flanks, the activity of the full-backs … All this is good on paper, but does not correspond to the available resources at all. This was evident even from the game with Croatia, but that was the first match, and the rotten attack could be explained by this.

It is clear that now there was no optimal composition, but the coach of the national team will always have such problems – one is injured, the other is disqualified, the third is out of shape. The mentor has to put together this puzzle every time, so you need to be more adaptive and flexible. And against the background of Karpin, even Cherchesov looks more tactically diverse. Only after the awful first half did the coach of the national team decide to rearrange – Dmitry Barinov (by the way, he will miss the next game due to the busting of cards), and then Dmitry Chistyakov began to play the third central defender. And although the quality and design of the game, in fact, did not change, at least at the gates of Matvey Safonov it became less alarming. Already at least something.

No team play

Another predictable problem is team play. Again, it can be understood that many players barely played together, and the coach had little time to make connections. But this will always be so, so we need to look for some ways to solve the problem. Others find it.

In the match, we saw that team interactions were zero. The attacking trio fails the pressure and disassembles the players poorly, the three central midfielders poorly pass opponents to each other and often make the wrong decisions without the ball, there is absolutely no way out of the defense, the flanks barely work, and that is solely due to the individual qualities of Zelimkhan Bakaev and Arsen Zakharyan … A separate pain is the standards from which we did not create anything at the other’s gates, but over and over again made Safonov nervous at ours.

In general, so far this is not a team, but a group of football players. Just look at the average positions of the players on the pitch. Dzhikia (14), Barinov (6) and Erokhin (21) seemed to be playing cards. And compare this chaos with the alignment of the Slovaks, who, in fact, had four attackers, located along the entire front of the attack. This is what the structure looks like.

Erokhin is not a replacement for Golovin

This conclusion follows completely from the previous one. What was the attacking midfielder Erokhin doing so deep in front of his penalty area? Much deeper than the more universal Daler Kuzyaev (23), Sergei Terekhov (22) and Alexei Sutormin (18). This is an anomaly.

Individually, this match was also terrible for him. According to Whoscored, for 63 minutes spent on the field, he owned the ball 0.6 (!) Percent of the time and made two (!) Accurate passes – two times less than Zakharyan’s and four times less than Smolov, who were replaced at half-time. I would like to believe that this is a joke, because such numbers simply do not exist. And yet, what was Karpin guided by, having kept Erokhin on the field for so long? It could be safely changed in half an hour.

Weakest national team midfielder in history

Now let’s remember that the Zenit player took the position of Alexander Golovin. It is not surprising that without the Monegasque, the Russian national team had practically no attack. Who was supposed to make targeted penetrating transmissions on the move to Zakharyan, Bakaev and Smolov? Erokhin, Barinov, Kuzyaev? In this trio, only Dahler can do this. Actually, he scored two assists under attack, but his efforts are clearly not enough.

Perhaps, the Russian national team has never had such a weak midfield with the ball, which is confirmed by the fact that 26% of possession is an anti-record for our team in the matches of the world championships. Before that, the worst indicator was now an incredible 33%.

So was there a case in Cherchesov?

All this leads to very sad thoughts that it is not because of Cherchesov that the national team has been playing so mediocrely in the last year. Stanislav Salamovich, too, could not come up with anything worthwhile, but he has the psychology of an excellent student – he rationally analyzes the strongest and weakest sides of the players, and plays on their most useful qualities. Hence these endless feeds on Dzyuba. And Karpin simply adjusts the players to his vision of football. Which is reasonable in the club, but hopeless in the national team, where the coach sees the players seven days a month.

Cherchesov’s football was primitive and no longer yielded results, and Karpin has not yet conceded a single goal, but if you look at the quality of the game (and it will inevitably transform into a fair result over time – this always happens), then everything has become much sadder. Even in Belgrade, where the national team was defeated 0: 5, the game was not one wicket.

Safonov and Bakaev – the future of the national team

If anyone deserves praise for such a game, then first of all Safonov. He played a very confident match, made several bright saves and generally looked in the frame as if he had been playing for the national team for many years. If he continues to remain in this form, he will become iron number one.

And in the attack, taking into account all the input data, Bakaev looked good. At least he occasionally managed to dribble the ball forward, and he was the one who sharpened the game most often (three key passes). Although Milan Shkrinyar’s own goal came after Zakharyan’s cross, it was the Spartak player who created the life ahead. It would be completely sad without him. I am glad that Bakaev and Safonov are still young footballers capable of playing for the national team for many, many years to come.