Angelina Jolie introduced a young boyfriend to her daughters

Among the guests was the musician Abel Tesfaye performing under the pseudonym The Weeknd. He came to the concert in dark sunglasses, a denim jacket and a black T-shirt. The Hollywood actress had dinner with Abel at an Italian restaurant a few days ago. From that moment, they began to talk about a maturing romance between the stars.

Fans of Jolie and Tesfaye suggested that this was their new date. The fact that the actress took her daughters with her speaks of her serious intentions about the musician. For Angelina, the opinion of children about the chosen one is very important, especially since now their family is going through a difficult time.

“Angie with the girls and Abel is serious”, “Second date, and they are already like a family”, “Since Angelina has taken her daughters, it means that she is confident in Abel”, “So sweet, everyone came to the concert together. Angelina and The Weeknd will make a wonderful couple “,” I still can’t believe that Jolie and Tesfaye are spending time together! Hollywood never ceases to amaze, “- wrote the users.