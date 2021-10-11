Ashton Kutcher follows Leonardo DiCaprio’s example 11-10-2021

Ashton Kutcher has signed an agreement with meat-growing leader MeaTech 3D Ltd. An Israeli startup is developing a method to print cultivated meat on a 3D bioprinter. In this case, the cells are removed from the animal, naturally, without harm to it, and sent to bioreactors. There they multiply and then divide into different types of cells.

“I am delighted to partner with MeaTech and help the company strive to become the market leader in the production of cultured meat,” said the famous actor. “I am thrilled with MeaTech’s innovative technologies that enable startup executives to deliver on their strategy and achieve their goals and global success by leveraging our marketing, strategic expertise and network.”

Sharon Fina, CEO of MeaTech, commented on her collaboration with the Hollywood star:

“We are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with Ashton. We believe this partnership will help accelerate our path to becoming a global leader in the meat growing industry. ”

MeaTech 3D aims to be a leader in the cultured meat revolution. It works to improve meat production, simplify the meat supply chain and bring consumers a wide range of new products – all through the use of innovative technology.

Cultured meat is a form of cell farming that produces meat using in vitro cell cultures from animals.

MeaTech places particular emphasis on developing premium meat products such as structured marbled steaks. This includes the development of high performance bioprinting systems.

Earlier it became known that Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio invested in startups for growing meat Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms.