Azmun’s agent responded to the claim for paternity and alimony :: Football :: RBC Sport

Mehdi Hagitali called the plaintiff’s words gossip. At the same time, he noted that the footballer intends to “respond on the basis of laws and rules.”

Read us on News News

Photo: Global Look Press



The agent of Zenit striker Serdar Azmun Mehdi Hagitali considers the claims of a Kazan resident who filed a lawsuit against the player in the St. Petersburg court demanding to recognize the paternity of her child as “gossip”. He announced this to the Metaratings portal.

“This is all gossip. Will Serdar attend the first meeting? Every person in the world must answer on the basis of laws and regulations. But again, this is gossip, ”said Hagitali.

The judge accused the RFU of “otmazyvanie” striker “Zenith” before an important match



Earlier, lawyer Andrei Dmitriev, who represents the interests of the plaintiff’s side, said that she wants to establish paternity and recover alimony from the player. He also stated that the woman has correspondence with the player that will confirm her position. “We have correspondence confirming that Azmun considers the child his own. They corresponded about it on Instagram and WhatsApp, and we will provide these materials during the trial, ”Dmitriev said.

The first hearing was scheduled for December 8, the claim was accepted for consideration in the Primorsky District Court of St. Petersburg.

Azmun has been playing for Zenit since 2019. Moreover, from 2013 to 2018, he played intermittently for Rubin Kazan.

At the end of the 2019/20 season, Azmun, along with teammate Artem Dzyuba, became the top scorer of the Russian Premier League (RPL), the players scored 17 goals each. Last season, the Iranian became the second in the list of scorers (19), losing to Dziuba (20).