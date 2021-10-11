Barrios and Colombia stopped Neymar and Brazil, Messi’s curious goal marked the beginning of the defeat of Uruguay – 10/11/2021

A source: AFP 2021

Brazil is still not perfect

Colombia – Brazil – 0: 0

If immediately after returning to the post of head coach of Colombia Reinaldo Rueda did not find a place in the line-up for Barrios, then a few matches were enough to understand: Zenit’s defensive midfielder is not just an irreplaceable figure, but also a footballer for big matches. In South America, he received excellent press for meetings in which he opposed the best – Messi and Neymar.

And then the Brazilian star just returned to the squad after being disqualified, which significantly strengthened the game of the pentacampeons. In the opening, the dominance of Brazil was total, and somewhere Colombia was frankly lucky. For example, in the episode when Neymar let the ball go between the defenders, but Lucas Paketa, trying to smuggle the ball into the goal from his toe, missed the target. There were other tense situations at the gates of Ospina.

In the fact that Colombia survived, Barrios’ merit, if not paramount, is very great. Leafing through the Twitter feed, where the hosts’ fans discussed the game, one could even find poems about Zenit’s midfielder. Vilmar was called the Minister of Defense, compared to Kante and asked the question: why does he play in Russia, and not in Real Madrid? But here emotions prevailed, while directly in the game plan it was noted that Colombia was kept from falling by Barrios, who plowed in the defense and the duo of central defenders Mina – Cuesta. And through the efforts of Quintero, creation began to improve.

By replacing River Plate with the Chinese League, this midfielder has not lost his trump cards. On the contrary, it seems that he only added in leadership qualities, which was especially pronounced in the second half. The hosts began to take the ball under control for a long time, cover the favorite with aggressive pressure and spent a lot of time in a positional attack. Neymar ended up making a record number of inaccurate passes in this cycle (15) and received from Globoesporte a rating of 4.5, humiliating for such a player.

But, of course, it was naive to think that Brazil would not find what to answer. The head coach of “Celesao” Tite, against Venezuela, successfully used the debutants of the national team – Rafinho and Anthony – as jokers. They could decide the fate of the game even now, but the magnificent Ospina stopped Rafinha’s shot from a long distance, and when the Leeds striker cut a diagonal across the entire penalty area with a Swede, he pulled Antoni’s kick from under the crossbar.

Colombia still did not have such a chance, nevertheless, it deservedly became the first team to take points from Brazil, which won nine previous matches, in this qualifying campaign. However, this does not threaten the leadership of the Pentacampeons, but Belgium, which failed in the Final Four of the League of Nations, will remain in first place in the FIFA rating for another month.

Anniversary of the captain

Argentina – Uruguay – 3: 0 (Messi, 38. De Paul, 44. Lautaro Martinez, 62).

The confrontation between bosom friends – Messi and Suarez – is always interesting. Last club season, the Uruguayan emerged victorious in the dispute over the title of champion of Spain. And in June, Leo bounced back on the national team, giving a winning assist in the America’s Cup group stage. There was information that the Argentinean might miss a new meeting due to knee discomfort, but the game at the Monumental was started by the captain of the blue and white and Lautaro Martinez, who had healed the injury.

In the game, the rivals, at first, seemed to have decided to compete in the ability to destroy the right moments. Emiliano Martinez and the bar were on the way of Suarez, but all this paled in comparison with the episode in which Lo Celso threw the ball past the goalkeeper, however, trying not to hit the defenders who had time to hedge, hit the crossbar. And how contrasted with these moments Messi’s 80th goal for the national team! Leo scooped the ball into the penalty area, the movement of Nico Gonzalez disorientated Muslera, and the anniversary of the great “ten” turned out to be funny.

In the wake of this success, Argentina’s advantage was doubled by De Paul, and if not for the goalkeeper, the score could have become large by the break. Such a scenario made Oscar Tabares go all-in, leaving Suarez on the field and sending Cavani and Nunez to his aid. It did not help, and another cool attack of the hosts ended with Lautaro Martinez’s withdrawal to an empty corner.

Remaining in second place, Lionel Scaloni’s team are six points ahead of their closest pursuers. And it seems that Argentina, playing on incredible courage, is haunted by the world record of Italy, which has not known defeat for 37 matches. At the moment, the America’s Cup winner has the longest active streak with no losses of 24 meetings, with only seven rounds remaining until the end of the qualifying cycle.

Surprise in Caracas

Venezuela – Ecuador – 2: 1 (Machis, 45 + 1. Bello, 64 – Valencia, 37, from the penalty spot).

The game of the Ecuadorians is one of the revelations of the qualifying cycle. However, this team is too young in a number of positions, and this can partly explain its sensational defeat in Caracas. For the hosts, who recently parted ways with a coaching staff led by Portuguese Jose Peseiro, who had not received their salary for a year, this is the first victory since November last year. Ecuador, though retained the third place, may already lose it on Thursday after an away match with Colombia, which is one point behind.

Bolivia – Peru – 1: 0 (R. Waka, 82).

Chile – Paraguay – 2: 0 (Brereton, 68. Isla, 72).