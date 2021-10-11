Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas broke up: all the details

The stars have been together for almost a year.





Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas











In Hollywood, one of the most talked about star couples of the past year has broken up. According to People magazine insiders, 48-year-old Ben Affleck and 32-year-old Ana de Armas, who met on the set of the movie Deep Waters, broke off relations on the phone: “They had a lot of arguments about the future, the decision to break up was mutual, they stayed friends. They have different lives. “

Sources at Page Six added that the actors were divided over the idea of ​​starting a family: “Ben doesn’t want more kids. And she is already over 30. This is the whole hitch … Ben has no plans to start a new family. He and Ana have three projects ahead of them. His family was and always will be in the first place for him. “

Affleck brings up three heirs along with ex-wife Jennifer Garner – 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 8-year-old Samuel. Armas has no children.

However, some friends of Ben and Ana believe in their imminent reunion: “They love each other. People who know them well believe that everything is temporary. “

Now the star of the new “James Bond” is looking for housing in Los Angeles, and “on the opposite side of Ben.” After parting, Armas has already changed her image: the other day she boasted a stylish square. It is noted that for the past two weeks the actress has been living with her family in her native Cuba. It was there that in the spring of 2020 she was first noticed in Affleck’s company.